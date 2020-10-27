Where you can get a Thanksgiving meal to-go in Charleston

With Thanksgiving only a month away, those looking to simplify their holiday through outsourcing ought to place their orders now as deadlines for many to-go packages are fast approaching.

From full meals with all the fixins to turkeys ready to slice, here are the menus some local restaurants and catering companies are offering this November.

You can find details on how and when to order and where to pick up your food beneath each menu.

Baguette Magic

Family size 2.25-pound tray: Stuffing; mac-and-cheese; green bean casserole; pint of gravy; quart of mashed potatoes and collard greens: $68

Friends and family size 4-pound tray: Stuffing; mac-and-cheese; green bean casserole; quart of gravy; 2 quarts of mashed potatoes and collard greens: $128

Pecan pie: $32; pumpkin or apple pie: $28; green bean casserole: $15-$28; mashed potatoes: $12; gravy: $5.50-$10; herb stuffing: $22; collard greens: $12; mac-and-cheese: $28

Order online at http://bit.ly/MagicTurkey. Deliveries will be made Nov. 24, and pickup will be from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 24 or 8-10 a.m. Nov. 25.

Butcher & Bee

Thanksgiving pies ($35): Pumpkin; bourbon pecan; vegan apple

Breads ($10): One dozen rolls; sourdough loaf

Order online by Nov. 22 at butcherandbee.com/shop or call 843-619-0202. Pick up from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 25 at The Daily, 652B King St.

Charleston Catering & Events

$175 per package

Salad (choose one): Autumn salad; arugula salad

Meat (choose one): 2 pounds sliced turkey breast; 2 pounds root beer-glazed ham

Sides (choose two): 1 quart oyster stuffing; 1 quart sausage stuffing; 1 quart cornbread stuffing; 1 quart mashed potatoes; 1 pound candied sweet potatoes; 1 quart mac-and-cheese

Vegetables (choose two, 14-ounces each): Green bean casserole; Nanci's broccoli casserole; succotash; roasted vegetables; spinach gratin

Included: 16 ounces turkey gravy; whole cranberry sauce; asiago herb buttermilk and sweet potato biscuits

Dessert (choose one): Pumpkin bread pudding with caramel topping; baked apple crisp; pecan pie bars

Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 by texting THANKSGIVING to 843-696-4642 or emailing amber@charlestoncateringandevents.com, and delivery is from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 25.

Chasing Sage

Small Feast (serves 4-6 for $195) or Large Feast (serves 10-12 for $310): Apple cider-brined turkey; gravy and cranberry tangerine preserves; potato puree; sweet potato dumplings; braised bacon and chestnut stuffing; beet, persimmon and endive salad with walnuts and goat cheese; potato rolls with whipped maple butter; choice of quince and apple pie with hazelnut streusel or Japanese-style pumpkin cheesecake

Kid's Menu (serves 4 for $25): Macaroni-and-cheese; stuffing; green beans; chocolate chip cookies

Wine packages (for 4-6 for $40): Two bottles of Chilean Pinot Noir, one bottle of Spanish sparkling white wine; (for 8-10 for $70): Double magnum-sized bottle of Spanish red wine, two bottles of Spanish sparkling white wine

Order by Oct. 31 for discounted pricing ($180 for Small Feast, $285 for Large Feast). Order through Nov. 12 at chasingsagerestaurant.com. Meals will be available for pick up on Nov. 25.

Culinary Creations

24-hour brined turkey (12-14 pound): $75 raw; $100 cooked

Sides (8-by-8 pan: $20; 12-by-10 pan: $40): Cornbread and chorizo stuffing; three-cheese macaroni; sweet potato casserole with pecan streusel; pumpkin risotto; red-skin mashed potatoes; green bean casserole; collard greens with ham hock; cheesy brussels sprout gratin; chilled broccoli salad; chilled butternut and wild rice salad.

Pies (9-inch: $18): Chocolate bourbon pecan; apple; pumpkin with gingersnap crust

Extras: Cranberry orange sauce ($8/pint); turkey gravy ($8/pint); dinner rolls ($10/half-dozen)

Orders must be placed by Nov. 17, delivery will be Nov. 25 and pickups will be allowed between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24. Use the code PICKUP at checkout at http://bit.ly/culinarycreationsturkey to waive the delivery fee.

Dockery's

Roasted whole turkey small (serves 4-6): $89; roasted whole turkey large (serves 8-12): $149

Sides ($20/small, $35/large): Stuffing; whipped potatoes, sweet potato casserole; green bean casserole

More sides: mac-and-cheese ($25/small, $38/large); gravy ($10/pint, $20/quart); cranberry sauce ($15)

Desserts ($25 each): Pumpkin, pecan and apple pie

Takeout beer ($10/32 ounces): Bloom Organic Light Lager, Controversy IPA

Takeout wine full menu online ($13-$95)

Order before Nov. 20 at dockerysdi.com/turkey or by emailing catering@dockerysdi.com, and pick up 2-5 p.m. Nov. 25.

Edmund's Oast

Thanksgiving dinner package for $245: 20-ounce prime rib; 12-piece fried chicken; crunchy salad; 3 take-and-bake sides: mashed potatoes, mac and peas , green bean casserole; brown butter pumpkin pie with cinnamon streusel ice cream; 12-pack of "Something Cold" blonde ale; 3 bottles of wine

Pies and ice creams ($45/9-inch pie and pint of ice cream; $10 extra charge for gluten-free option): Brown butter pumpkin pie with cinnamon streusel ice cream; chocolate pecan pie with chocolate fudge swirl ice cream; apple lattice pie with dolce de leche gelato; butterscotch cream pie with spiced gingersnap ice cream

Order by Nov. 21 by calling 843-727-1145. Available for curbside pickup on Thanksgiving Day; gluten-free pie pickups on Nov. 24 and regular pie pickups on Nov. 25.

The Glass Onion

Deviled eggs: $0.75 each; pimento cheese: $10/pound; chicken-and-sausage gumbo: $20/quart; butternut squash soup: $15/quart; cornbread dressing with Belle's sausage: $11/quart (add oysters for $5/quart); sweet potato casserole with pecans: $11/quart; braised collard green: $11/quart; chocolate peanut butter pie with honey: $30/$50; sweet potato tart: $25/$45; bread pudding with whiskey sauce: $20/$45; six cookies: $9 (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, s'mores)

Call 843-225-1717 by Nov. 23 to place your order for pickup on Nov. 25.

Good Food Catering

Feeds 8-10 people, $185: Roasted turkey breast; giblet gravy; orange cranberry chutney; cornbread stuffing; three-cheese mac-and-cheese; Southern style green beans; biscuits with honey butter; 2 sweet potato pies

A la carte: Mac-and-cheese: $35; Southern style green beans: $35; cornbread stuffing: $25, sweet potato pie: $20

To order, call 843-723-7952 or email info@goodfoodcatering.net. Orders must be placed by noon on Nov. 20 and can be picked up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24 or Nov. 25.

Halls Chophouse

Oven-roasted turkey dinner with turkey pan gravy and cranberry sauce: $190 for four, $380 for eight

Honey-baked ham dinner with apple compote and orange mustard glaze: $190 for four, $380 for eight

Each dinner is accompanied by traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, whipped sweet potato, green bean casserole, roasted root vegetables and Parker House rolls.

Pie (pecan, pumpkin, apple crumble): $26

Halls wine trio (Bill Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, Hall Family Red Blend, Hall Family Pinot Gris): $100

Thanksgiving orders must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and can be scheduled for curbside pickup on Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day. Order by phone at 843-242-3185 or online at hallmanagementgroup.com/store.

Hamby Catering

Gobble Gobble Package (serves 4 for $129, serves 8 for $179): 5-pound (for 4) or 10-14 (for 8) pound whole roasted turkey; baked mac-and-cheese; sweet potato casserole with brown sugar and pecans on the side; green beans with caramelized onions; cornbread dressing; turkey gravy

A la carte items available in 8-guest quantities only

Place your order online at https://bit.ly/2FUbd4h, by phone at 843-725-4035 or in person at 935 St. Andrews Blvd. in West Ashley or 215 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

Home Team BBQ

Build Your Own Thanksgiving Spread: Sliced turkey by-the-pound $15.95; sliced smoked ham $15.95; half-pan sides of potato gratin, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, smoked gouda mac-and-cheese $45 each; gravy quart $12.95; cranberry sauce quart $12.95; half-pan dessert of mixed berry cobbler, apple cobbler, banana pudding $50

Family Package (feeds 4-6 people for $120): Smoked sliced turkey or ham; cornbread stuffing; green bean casserole, mashed sweet potatoes or potato gratin; King's Hawaiian rolls; gravy; cranberry; paper products

BBQ sauces ($7.50/pint or $12.95/quart): Red, sweet red, hot red, pepper vinegar, Carolina mustard, Alabama white; HT hot sauce

Cocktail mixes: Smoked maple old-fashioned syrup $22/pint; Spiced cranberry margarita mix $16/quart, $29/half-gallon; Pumpkin spice or classic Gamechanger mix $16-$21/half-gallon, $30-40/gallon)

All orders can be prepared hot or cold with take-and-bake instructions. Order your Thanksgiving fare at hometeambbq.com/catering/#special_menus by emailing catering@hometeambbq.com or by calling 843-444-7427. Give 72 hours notice before pickup, which starts Nov. 2.

Magnolia's

Thanksgiving Dinner (serves 4 for $145): White and dark meat sliced turkey; mashed potatoes; green beans; herb stuffing; giblet gravy; cranberry sauce

Slow-roasted turkey: $95

A la carte sides ($12-$15): mac-and-cheese; corn pudding; sweet potato casserole; whipped potatoes; herb stuffing; green beans; cranberry sauce; giblet gravy

Dessert ($55): Large pecan pie

Order online by Nov. 17 at magnoliascharleston.com. Pick up is 2-5 p.m. Nov. 23-24.

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

Small holiday gathering (feeds 4-6 people, $99.99): 2 pounds smoked ham or smoked turkey; half-dozen dinner rolls; 1 quart each of sweet potato casserole, broccoli salad, green beans and mashed potatoes; 1 pie (pecan fudge or sweet potato)

Large holiday gathering (feeds 12-15 people, $184.99): Small ham or whole turkey; 1 dozen dinner rolls; half-gallon each of sweet potato casserole, broccoli salad, green beans and mashed potatoes; 1 pie (pecan, fudge or sweet potato)

Also available: Smoked turkey breast $59.99; whole smoked turkey $69.99; small smoked ham $69.99; large smoked ham $119.99; whole brisket $174.99; whole shoulder $119.99

Orders can be placed online at martinsbbqjoint.com/thanksgiving. Pickup is available Nov. 23-Nov. 28.

Mercantile & Mash

Thanksgiving Meal (feeds 6-8 people, $195 early bird price through Nov. 7, price increases to $210 on Nov. 8): Roasted turkey with autumn spice dry rub or bourbon glaze; cranberry sauce; turkey gravy; house salad; Sides (choose 3): Sweet potato souffle, roasted parsnip and cauliflower, white cheddar mac-and-cheese, cornbread stuffing, collard greens; Dessert (choose 1): Double chocolate tarte with whipped cream, bourbon caramel apple pie, pumpkin pie, honey pecan pie

A la carte: Turkey ($100); Sides ($25); Add-ons: 8-pack rolls ($6), house salad ($20), gravy ($15), cranberry sauce ($15); Desserts ($30/pie)

Order online by noon Nov. 22 at mercandmash.com/store/catering or by calling 843-793-2636.

Mpishi

(Serves 2: $80; Serves 4-6: $140; Serves 8-10: $240): Herb and garlic-roasted turkey breast (dark meat upon request); green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cornbread, onion sage sausage stuffing; cranberry sauce; gravy; roasted veggies; maple-glazed carrots and pecans

Pies: Pumpkin pie with maple cinnamon chantilly cream ($30); apple pie with maple cinnamon chantilly cream ($36); chocolate pecan pie with bourbon chantilly cream ($45)

Order online by Nov. 19 for pie orders and Nov. 22 for dinner orders at mpishirestaurant.com or by calling 843-867-6066. Pickup is 2-7 p.m. Nov. 25.

Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

Turkey dinner package (feeds six for $230): 4-6 pounds of three-day brined turkey breast; choice of housemade buttermilk biscuits with fresh sage or buttery cornbread, swirled with spicy green tomato jam; turkey gravy and citrus cranberry compote; two vegetables (green bean casserole or toasted root vegetables) and two starches (roasted garlic whipped potatoes or herbed stuffing with sage)

Orders must be placed before Nov. 13 online at toasttab.com/pphg-events-charleston/v3. Curbside pickup is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25 and 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 26 at Parcel 32, 442 King St.

Pep Rolls Cafe

For $349.99 (serves 10): Whole roasted and carved turkey; mashed potatoes; gravy; green beans; sweet potato casserole; 20 dinner rolls and butter; cranberry sauce; pumpkin pie

Order by noon Nov. 17 by calling 843-884-9386 or emailing peprolls@yahoo.com, and pick up on Nov. 26.

Salthouse Catering

$375 Family-style dinner (feeds 10-12 people): Koch Farms ready-to-cook turkey with cooking instructions; choice of four sides; jam; gravy; rolls and one pie

Sides (choose four, add additional for $35): Roasted red beet salad; Salthouse salad; green bean casserole; local smoked collards; roasted brussels sprouts; mashed potatoes; sweet potato-and-gruyere gratin; lamb-and-sage stuffing; baked mac-and-cheese

Desserts (choose one, add additional for $35): Double-crust apple pie; pumpkin pie

Only 30 meals are available for pickup or delivery on Nov. 24-25. The first 10 orders receive a free side item. Order online before Nov. 19 at salthousecatering.com/gourmettogo.

Square Onion

Take-and-bake casseroles ($22 small serves 3-6; $66 large serves 10-12): Pecan sweet potato; broccoli cheese; mac-and-cheese; sage dressing; chive mashed potatoes; sausage cheddar breakfast

Sides, soups and add-ons: Cheddar herb biscuits ($5/half dozen, $10/dozen); cranberry sauce ($5 half-pint, $10/pint, $18/quart); pickled shrimp ($24/pound); baguettes ($5 each), giblet gravy ($5/half-pint, $10/pint, $18/quart); Moroccan pumpkin and sage bisque ($8/half-pint, $16/pint); collard greens ($12/pound); sliced roast turkey ($18/pound)

Dips: Million Dollar dip ($7); pimiento cheese ($5.50)

Desserts: Pecan pie ($30); blueberry pie ($35)

Order by Nov. 21 at squareonion.com/thanksgiving-menu. Last pickup is by 5 p.m. Nov. 25.

Swig & Swine

Whole turkey: $80; turkey breast: $65; pork butt: $36; prime brisket: $125

Sides (mac-and-cheese, collard greens, potato salad, sweet potato casserole, corn pudding, green bean casserole): $35/half pan; $65/full pan

Turkey Day bundle (2 pounds sliced turkey breast, gravy, 3 quarts of sides, choice of dessert): $80

Coconut custard pie, pumpkin pie or chocolate pecan pie: $20

Banana pudding (half-pan): $35

Place orders by Nov. 16 by calling 843-225-3805 (West Ashley), 843-416-7368 (Mount Pleasant) or 843-974-8688 (Summerville). Orders are available for cold pickup on Nov. 24 and 25 and for hot pickup from 10 a.m.-noon on Nov. 26.

Table & Twine

Classic Thanksgiving package (serves 6-8 people, $190): Uncooked turkey or fully-cooked and carved turkey with pan gravy; cranberry sauce; herb dressing; whipped mashed potatoes; green bean casserole; candied sweet potatoes; soft rolls and pumpkin pie

South of Broad Thanksgiving package (serves 6-8 people, $210): Uncooked turkey or fully-cooked and carved turkey with sage and cider gravy; fig-and-orange cranberry sauce; apple-and-sausage cornbread dressing; mashed whipped potatoes; crispy Brussels sprouts; roasted sweet potatoes; housemade buttermilk biscuits; chocolate pecan pie

Turkey a la carte: $70

Sides a la carte ($8.99-$21.99): Mac-and-cheese; green bean casserole; Brussels sprouts; whipped mashed potatoes; candied sweet potatoes; fresh herb dressing; turkey pan gravy; soft yeast rolls

Appetizers a la carte ($14.99-$39.99): Pimento cheese; baked brie; charcuterie board; shrimp cocktail

Desserts a la carte ($18-$20): Pumpkin pie; chocolate pecan pie; chai pumpkin cheesecake

Wine a la carte: $15+

Cocktail mixes a la carte ($11.99): Mulled cider; cranberry orange sparkler; pear punch

Flower arrangements: $35+

Order at http://bit.ly/TableTwineTurkey. Pickup and delivery is available on Nov. 24 and 25.

Tavern and Table

3-course meal: $55/person

2-course kids menu (12 and under): $18/person

Spiced honey butter Parker House rolls

Appetizers (choose one): Roasted chestnut soup; salad

Dinner (choice of entree, includes green bean casserole and fennel sausage stuffing): Turkey dinner with mashed potatoes; gravy and cranberry sauce; smoked prime rib with red wine jus; roasted onions and mashed potatoes

Dessert (choose one): Pumpkin cheesecake; chocolate pecan pie

Order by Nov. 18 by calling 843-352-9510 and pick up on Nov. 25.