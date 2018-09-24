Now that parking meters cost the same as garages ($2 an hour) and are enforced until 10 p.m., eating out downtown can be a huge hassle, as suburbanites are apt to point out. During the extension of Restaurant Week, the city of Charleston tried to lure diners downtown with free parking options.
For any restaurant opening downtown, parking is the first, last and biggest consideration. Babas on Cannon is coming to a small storefront on Cannon Street and will be offering espresso in the morning and cocktails at night, but it might be its three parking spaces out back that will be the biggest amenity for those not walking from homes in the neighborhood.
Plenty of restaurants don't provide a solution, leaving it up to guests to navigate nearby parking garages, but some go the extra mile to rent parking lots after hours and provide complimentary valet service.
The best, though, are the places with the rare downtown parking lot where you can pull up, park and hop out without having to pay or tip.
Free Parking
Cigar Factory 701 E. Bay Street
Ample parking can be found at this mini-mall that has restaurants, retail shops and offices. Spaces can get full during events at the Cedar Room, but when that happens, a complimentary valet service pops up to park your car. There are also overflow lots across Columbus Street and on the back side of Rappahannock.
15 Beaufain St.
The lot here is not huge and it will fill up quickly. You'll find it easier to park at dinnertime, once the neighboring shops close for the day.
210 Rutledge Ave.
During lunchtime, you'll have to find your own spot on the street, but for dinner, they offer free parking in the Church of the Holy Communion's lot on Rutledge between Spring and Cannon.
652 King St.
A big lot with a huge overflow area lands these two places on the free parking list. And don't forget on Friday and Saturday nights that you can eat dinner at the Kwei Fei popup at The Daily.
207 Rutledge Ave.
211 Rutledge Ave.
Both Fuel and Hominy Grill, located across the street from each other, have fair-sized parking lots with additional free overflow parking available on the street, but beware that it's limited to the amount of time indicated on the residential parking signs. Hominy is open for breakfast and lunch, while Fuel is open for lunch and dinner.
630 King St.
A big, unpaved lot right next door provides plentiful parking for lunch, dinner and, most importantly, happy hour.
17 Lockwood Blvd.
This place is a rarity downtown. Not only will they validate your parking, but they have waterfront views, too.
4 Cannon St.
It's worth being a bit off of the main Upper King Street drag if it means The Grocery can provide a parking lot for guests.
224 Rutledge Ave.
It might be awkward and tight to maneuver in XBB's parking lot, but hey, it's parking and it's free, so stop complaining.
The parking lot behind Wentworth Mansion, where the restaurant is located, is usually full of hotel guests, but there's free parking on the street nearby and much less competition since there aren't any other nighttime businesses in the area.
710 King St.
They have a small lot out back and during busy times, a valet appears to help you with parking.
698 King St.
They have a lot at 688 King St. and implore you not to park on the streets in the tiny neighborhood behind Leon's. After 6 p.m., there's even more parking in the lot at 2 Race Street.
721 King St.
Melfi's shares lots with its sister restaurant Leon's at 688 King St. and 2 Race St. (after 6 p.m.).
549 E. Bay St.
They have a decent-sized parking lot at this East Bay location, which makes it a popular destination for beer lovers.
North of Huger Street
In general, it's easier to find parking in the northern reaches of the peninsula — for now. Parking on the streets is plentiful and some neighborhoods do not have residential parking permits (also for now). If you can't snag one of the reserved spots at these places, there are usually free spots on nearby streets.
1107 King St.
This adorable spot in the North Central neighborhood has a couple of spaces tucked directly behind the restaurant that it shares with its neighbor Monarch Wine. You can also find a few spaces in the alley alongside Monarch, and even on the street right out front.
1300 Rutledge Ave.
Brad Creger and his partners Mike Veeck and Bill Murray have purchased several lots surrounding Rutledge Cab Co. and The Container Bar, their new food truck venue two doors down. When the lot gets full at the Cab Co., parking attendants will help direct you to the closest spot and make sure parking is not a hassle.
730 Rutledge Ave.
They don't have that many parking spaces at this North Central breakfast and lunch spot, but that's OK because many patrons are walking or biking here from the surrounding neighborhoods. And even if you can't find something in the lot, you'll definitely find a space in the big parking lot across the street, which is usually empty.
Other restaurants in these northern reaches with parking include Taco Boy (217 Huger St.), Santi's (1301 Meeting St.), The Royal American (970 Morrison Drive), Rodney Scott's BBQ (1101 King St.), Home Team BBQ (126 Williman St.), Lewis Barbecue (464 Nassau St.), Edmund's Oast (1081 Morrison Drive), Edmund's Oast Brewing & Workshop (1505 King St. Ext), Butcher & Bee (1085 Morrison Drive), and goat.sheep.cow north (804 Meeting St.).
Complimentary Valet Parking, please tip
For restaurants that don't want parking to deter potential guests, valet parking is an essential amenity. You don't have to pay for the service, but you do have to tip.
28 Broad St.
17 Broad St.
These fancy spots on Broad Street use the same valet service to park your car for you so you don't have to worry about a thing except what you'll be ordering. If you can drop $50 on a steak, you can surely be able to throw the kid parking your car $7.
224 King St.
Here's a tip. Go to the Hasell Street entrance of the Charleston Place Hotel and let the valets park your car for you.
544 King St.
526 King St.
These two restaurants share the valet behind Indaco off of Woolfe Street. Pro tip: if you're planning to stay out past 10 p.m., go ahead and tip the valet and get your key back. Take it from someone who knows, trying to find your key the next day if you happen to leave your car overnight can be a hassle.
513 King St.
Turn down Morris Street and you'll find a valet ready and waiting to take the hassle out of your visit to this seafood restaurant.
463 King St.
479 King St.
On the corner of King and Radcliffe, you can drop your keys and head to one of these two Indigo Road restaurants.