Where to buy local produce, meat, milk, seafood and eggs in the Charleston area right now

As the nation’s food system grapples with slaughterhouse closures and knots in the standard supply chain, it’s likely that supermarket shoppers will continue to have trouble checking every item off their weekly lists.

But Charleston area home cooks accustomed to buying from local producers are unlikely to encounter the same kind of scarcity, at least in the short term. In many cases, the only limit on ingredient availability is competing customer demand.

During the early days of strawberry season, eager berry fans bought up most of the local harvest at farm stands, so people browsing in town for a shortcake finisher were briefly out of luck. And Abundant Seafood on Sunday closed both of its locations for two days, announcing it was “temporarily sold out.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Lowcountry farmers and fishermen are riding high during the current crisis. They’re subject to a range of pressures, including the major loss of standing orders from restaurants. So if you’re not already buying local food, now is a fine time to start doing so.

That covers the "why" and "when." But if reader emails are any indication, many eaters aren’t sure where to look for local meat, produce, eggs, baked goods and other kitchen essentials. Here are a few reliable sources:

From a farm

For the latest list of farms offering on-site sales or delivery, check out the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s “Find Local Farm-Fresh Food During COVID-19” site at agriculture.sc.gov/coronavirus/local, helpfully sorted by county. Each entry includes contact information, purchasing guidelines and an ingredient list.

From a farmers market

The city of Charleston has called off its downtown and West Ashley markets because the parks where they’re located are closed. But several other area markets are still operating as of this writing, although it never hurts to check social media for updates before making a shopping trip.

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant, facebook.com/MountPleasantFarmersMarket (Tuesdays, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.)

Mount Pleasant has rearranged booths at its market pavilion to encourage social distancing, with only two customers permitted in the same booth at once. It’s also extended hours to avoid a crush of patrons, and eliminated craft sales, music and children’s activities. Vendors include Joseph Fields Farm, Fili-West Farms, Kindlewood Farms, Shuler Peach Company and Hydroponic Harvest Farms.

North Charleston Essential Goods Mini Market, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston facebook.com/NoChasFarmersMarket (Starting May 7: Thursdays, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.)

North Charleston plans to bring back its weekly market in abbreviated form.

Sea Island Farmers Market, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island, seaislandfarmersmarket.com (Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

At the start of the season, Sea Island asked its many vendors to wear gloves and stop offering communal samples. Since then, the market has “spread out the vendors to give everyone a little more space.” Among them are Carya Pecan Milk, Wishbone Heritage Farms, Half Crown Bakehouse, Counter Cheese Caves and Storey Farms.

Summerville Farmers Market, 200 S. Main St., summervillesc.gov (Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

In normal times, Summerville hosts 70 vendors at its weekly market. The town's scaled-down event will feature just under a dozen sellers, including Three Oaks Farm, Cypress Hill Farm and Turner's Farm Fresh.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market, 1977 Maybank Highway, facebook.com/sundaybrunchfarmersmarket (Sundays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.)

In response to coronavirus restrictions, the Sunday Brunch market has shortened its vendor list and switched to a drive-thru format. Customers aren’t required to place orders ahead of time, but organizers note that getting in touch with vendors in advance cuts down on lines. Vendors include Rio Bertolini, Tidewater Farms and Annie O. Love’s Sweet Abundance.

From a food retailer

Abundant Seafood, 4731 Mixson Ave., North Charleston, and 248 Magwood Lane, Mount Pleasant, abundantseafood.co (Daily, noon-6 p.m.)

Mark and Kerry Marhefka opened their long-awaited Park Circle market just before the closure of dining rooms statewide but are also still at Shem Creek selling snapper, grouper, triggerfish and whatever else is biting. Membership in Abundant’s community supported fishery program isn’t a prerequisite to buy.

Boone Hall Farms, 2521 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, boonehallfarms.com (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Although Boone Hall’s popular u-pick program was shelved in light of coronavirus restrictions, the Mount Pleasant grower is now running a cashless fresh strawberry drive-thru, with two-quart baskets selling for $7.99 apiece.

Crosby Fish & Shrimp Co., 2223 Folly Road, crosbysseafood.com (Daily, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.)

South Carolina oyster growers have been hard hit by restaurant closures, in part because raw oysters don’t figure into many home cooks’ standard recipe rotations. Crosby’s carries them, as well as snapper, crab and porgy, among other local fish.

Farmstand, farmstandchs.com (Delivery only)

An online-only market, Farmstand sells local cheese, honey and kimchi, as well as locally sourced staples. Delivery is free for orders of $25 or more.

Tarvin Seafood, 102 Haddrell St., Mount Pleasant, instagram.com/misspaulashrimp (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Shrimp season started last Wednesday, and the Miss Paula is bringing in as much as the weather and law will allow. For the sake of social distance, Tarvin’s asks that customers call or text their orders to 843-324-5281 before pulling into the lot.

Ted’s Butcherblock, 334 East Bay St., tedsbutcherblock.com (Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Much of the meat in the case at Ted’s hails from out of state, but it takes a local touch to transform it into sausage, charcuterie and ready-to-eat meatballs. Ted’s also stocks local seafood, and now offers free home delivery.

The Veggie Bin, 96 Spring St., facebook.com/VegetableBin (Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m.)

A longtime destination for local produce marginalia, The Veggie Bin is currently selling South Carolina asparagus, lion’s mane mushrooms and sea beans, in addition to the typical roster of vegetables and herbs.

From a restaurant

Babas on Cannon, 11 Cannon St., babasoncannon.com (Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Home to one of the Charleston area’s most elegant ordering apps, Babas’ selection of pantry goods includes Tiller Baking Co. bread, Storey Farm eggs and Lowcountry Creamery milk.

Baguette Magic, 792 Folly Road, baguettemagic.com (Delivery only)

In the wake of the pandemic, Baguette Magic rolled out its Bag-ette delivery program, allowing customers to place online orders for $40 or more worth of local bread, eggs, coffee and vegetables.

Blackbird Market, 1808 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, 843-559-0193 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

“Bird boxes” in three sizes, ranging from $155-$250, are offered on a weekly basis. Contents include a mix of meat, produce, dairy and dry goods, and orders must be filed by noon Friday.

The Daily, 652B King St., shopthedaily.com (Daily, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

When The Daily first opened, it functioned primarily as a market, and is now returning to its roots with an ample selection of local produce, meat and eggs, all of which can be ordered through the downtown café’s website.

Herd Provisions, 106 Grove St., herdprovisions.com (Wednesday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m.)

Already equipped with a takeout window, Herd is now offering Green Grocer raw milk, Fili-West eggs and $25 local produce bundles in addition to its restaurant menu of burgers, salads and wings.