When nation takes its face coverings down, Charleston-area restaurant workers catch colds

While industry analysts continue to debate what’s keeping former hospitality employees from taking restaurant jobs, it’s clear why some current food-and-beverage workers are now staying home: They’ve caught colds.

“In the last two weeks, I’ve seen a lot more people with colds,” said Dr. Ann Gregory Kelly of Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Mount Pleasant. “This is not COVID: It’s just, you know, rhinovirus.”

According to Kelly, the same mechanisms that Americans used to protect themselves from the coronavirus also kept them from picking up more benign viruses. But now that they’ve lowered their masks, they’re susceptible to infections that cause them to cough, sneeze and otherwise feel lousy.

The risk of infection is especially pronounced in restaurants, where employees tend to get close to customers with runny noses, as well as the glasses, plates and utensils they use.

“Now that we’re congregating after many, many months, people are a little more likely to get common viruses because their immune systems haven’t seen those for so long,” Kelly said.

Michael Shemtov of Butcher & Bee said he hasn’t yet had to contend with a rash of staff callouts in Charleston, but his employees in Nashville started getting sidelined by bugs after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated people could go maskless in shared public spaces.

“Multiple people called out sick for every shift,” he said. “Everybody’s got a virus.”

But choosing to skip a shift isn’t an option for every restaurant worker.

Advocates for food-and-beverage workers have long criticized the restaurant industry for its stingy sick leave policies, in part because eating places were vortices of infection before COVID-19 came along. An investigation of a 2009 norovirus outbreak that sickened more than 500 patrons of The Fat Duck in the U.K, then ranked among the best restaurants in the world, pinned the problem on staff working while unwell.

Besides the spread of disease, restaurant employees understandably resent the expectation that they’ll show up when they’re under the weather.

More than three-quarters of food service workers had no paid sick leave at the start of the pandemic, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Several national restaurant chains implemented emergency paid sick leave policies in response to the coronavirus, and some state and local governments have put related laws in place since a short-term federal mandate expired. But paid leave has still not emerged as an industry standard, forcing most restaurant workers to find ways to stave off sickness.

They might want to consider picking up their face coverings again, Kelly said.

“I know mask mandates have dropped, but that is helpful,” she said, adding that frequent handwashing represents workers’ best defense.

From what she’s seen in her office this month, Kelly said she’s bracing for an “interesting” flu season.