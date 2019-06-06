Gaulart & Maliclet has been serving a French-style hot dog for 35 years, but co-owner Jennifer Bremer still considers the menu item a “hidden gem.”

“You would never think to get a hot dog at a French cafe,” she said. “People aren’t sure about it.”

Bremer is used to answering questions about the dish, mainly, “What's a French hot dog?”

Appearing on the menu as “Le Hot Dog,” the cafe commonly known as Fast & French on Broad Street has served the sandwich since it opened in 1984. It replaces a bun with a sliced and toasted baguette, which is topped with Dijon mustard and melted cheese. The beef dog is broiled in beer, cut in half, topped with more cheese and served open-faced.

“People always ask for ketchup,” Bremer said. “We don’t have ketchup at the cafe."

The cafe does offer three mustard options. Hot dogs can also be topped with blue cheese coleslaw or kimchi.

Recently, the French hot dog has become the star of Fast & French's occasional pop-ups in Park Circle, where Bremer lives with her family. The restaurant has hosted pop-up brunches and lunches at places such as The Orange Spot Coffeehouse since 2016.

In 2018, Bremer's husband and son, who is now 13, decided they wanted to start a rotating hot dog pop-up for Fast & French. Their first one was at Commonhouse Ale Works.

"We thought it would be something fun and simple to do together," Jason Bremer, a high school teacher who works at the cafe during the summers, said. "And we wanted to offer it in Park Circle."

Bremer also wanted to introduce more people to the French version of the hot dog.

“People who order it think it’s the best hot dog they’ve ever had,” he said. “Once they eat it, they are hooked."

Jennifer Bremer, who took over Fast & French in 2011 with another longtime employee, Lawrence Mitchell, said the pop-ups help reach customers who don’t frequently dine in downtown Charleston.

“We have people come who have never been to Fast & French,” she said. “We also have people who just don't make it downtown anymore."

The next hot dog pop-up is 5-9 p.m. Friday at The Brew Cellar, 1050 Montague Ave. Fast & French posts details about pop-ups at facebook.com/fastandfrench.