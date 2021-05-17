West Ashley's Piggly Wiggly deli draws Southern food appreciators from all over Charleston

Say you set out from Charleston on a 5,000-mile trip, carrying a picture of dinner.

It wouldn’t matter if you ended up in Tataouine, Tunisia or Savast, Sweden: It’s unlikely anyone you met would be able to correctly identify a mound of sweet potato casserole, sticky with caramelized sugar on top and orange as a monarch’s wings below.

Your new pals probably couldn’t pick out red rice, its separate grains studded with dark discs of sausage, or overlapping fringes of fried cabbage slick with bacon grease.

All of them, though, would instantly recognize the meal as home cooking.

Around the world, home cooking is defined by heaping portions sized to make sure loved ones don’t go hungry. There's likely to be earth tones, asymmetry, tender meat and supple vegetables which yielded to the hours invested in them.

But what’s also true of that type of home cooking, at least in the U.S., is that most people can’t get it at home.

Americans are still eating at home, particularly when pandemic-related restrictions leave them no choice. But food preparation habits have changed dramatically since the 1960s when 92 percent of women spent an average of 112 minutes each day in the kitchen. According to The NPD Group, 14 percent of meals eaten in U.S. homes today feature at least one item purchased ready-to-eat.

Yet there's still home cooking in Charleston. You may just have to go to the grocery to get it.

The Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley is the source of home cooked meals so exceptional that fans of head cook Marie Aiken and her dedicated crew every day wait upwards of 30 minutes for their turns at the takeout counter. That wait time is on top of however long it takes them to reach the store from Johns Island, Mount Pleasant or Summerville, following routes that in some cases go by other Piggly Wiggly stores.

Sometimes they queue up twice, ordering breakfast and then later coming back for lunch, joining a line that snakes through the produce department, past the bagged apples, precut cantaloupe and refrigerated Ranch dressing, reaching almost all the way to a pair of white columns heralding the wine section.

“In my grocery business history, even in groceries busier than we are, I’ve never seen lines like that,” store manager Peggy Moore said. “Last Sunday it was heading back toward lunchmeat.”

On Sundays, when church groups arrive by the busload, Aiken estimates her team serves at least 3,000 meals. Even on a weekday it’s not uncommon for the meat-and-three, oddly shoehorned into a standard supermarket deli with a permanent sign touting Caesar salad, to gross $6,000.

To put that figure in perspective, a Piggly Wiggly chicken leg sells for $1.39.

Customer Ermitt Williams, who favors turkey wings but won’t rule out oxtails, said, “It’s nice and clean. You don’t get to see the cooks too often at the other places. And you don’t have to wash the pots and pans.”

Keep it moving

“I can’t even describe how good Marie Aiken is at what she does,” said David Smith, who owns four Piggly Wiggly stores including the West Ashley store which for five years languished as a Bi-Lo.

When Smith bought the store in 2018 its deli “was all prepackaged stuff thrown on a hotline.”

Smith knew immediately who could fix it.

Aiken 36 years ago joined Piggly Wiggly at its Mount Pleasant store and has been with the company since, working wherever she’s most needed. Over her tenure, she’s built up an all-star team of cooks and won over customers so decisively that Moore said families will reschedule funerals based on Aiken’s availability to cater.

“People are drawn to her,” Smith said. “I’m very, very blessed and happy to have Marie.”

Once she returned to the store where she cooked in the early 2000s “it didn’t take long for word to get out that the Piggly Wiggly hotline was back,” he added.

Aiken, whose energetic eyes are visible between her black face mask and who wears a white hairnet covering her mini twists, grew up in Walterboro among cooks. But part of what accounts for her perpetually positive attitude is the belief that there’s always more to learn. She reflexively footnotes any discussion of her work, making sure the right mentor gets credit for teaching her a cooking trick, management technique or way of thinking about problems.

“Don’t panic,” Aiken reminds herself as customers line up in advance of the 11 a.m. lunch start. “Just keep it moving. Kathy Lipsky taught me that.”

“Can I get an early service?” one hungry customer hollered over the display case as cooks set out trays of macaroni and red rice where grits, cheese grits, biscuits, sweet biscuits, eggs and five kinds of breakfast meat had sat earlier.

“At 11 o’clock, you can,” crew member Maresa Scroggins retorted. According to Moore, the women of the Piggly Wiggly deli hold down the rules. Nobody is permitted to skip the line, approach them without a mask or call in an order in advance.

Another one of Aiken’s mentors was Alice Warren, the acclaimed cook who got her start at the Ladson House.

Long after Warren tried to retire she still got calls from catering customers who wanted deviled crabs for a birthday or fried chicken for a reunion. If a job turned out to be too much for Warren, who dealt with serious health problems in the last years of her life, she’d supplement the order with Aiken’s food.

“She knew we cook from scratch,” Aiken said. “Everything is fresh. I tell the cooks ‘if you wouldn’t eat it, don’t serve it.’”

Robert Benton, a limo driver, said “you’ve got some places serving food, they try to tweak it.” He likes to eat at the Piggly Wiggly because “it’s real.”

Picking up a box of breakfast, including a blueberry muffin for an upcharge that nobody seems to mind paying, Benton said, “I’ve got to take people to Magnolia Plantation, so while they’re doing their thing, I’ll be doing mine.”

Hardworking team

It’s not just the muffins that cost a little more. The Piggly Wiggly deli in April raised its lunch prices by $1 to cover the rising costs of employee overtime. Like every other food business, the store is severely understaffed.

What’s unique about the deli is it never went through a COVID lull or upended its operations to comply with pandemic restrictions. When restaurant dining rooms were closed, grocery stores stayed open, including their takeout counters.

“They never missed a beat,” Moore said. “They’re an amazing group of people.”

An amazing group of very tired people. Aiken is working 70 hours a week over seven days, and her crew members are keeping similar schedules. Aiken does her best not to dwell on stress. Her Facebook page is crammed with messages of gratitude and reminders to stay focused on kindness.

“Like your shirt says,” crew member Nira Levine said when a customer asked how she was doing. “I’m blessed.”

Still, Aiken said the workers know what to do when they get overwhelmed. “Tap me on the shoulder when you need a minute. Go in the cooler.”

Teamwork is central to Aiken’s kitchen. The way the workers take care of each other and their customers is more important than how the green beans are seasoned, which Aiken isn’t about to reveal anyhow.

Asked if the deli follows specific recipes, she said, “There are recipes, but it’s an ancient Chinese Black secret,” already giggling at the notion.

“Hey!” said Dana Rogers, a tiny White woman who’s worked at Piggly Wiggly since 1990 and long served as Aiken’s first mate.

“Well, you’re semi-Black,” Aiken said as the two bunched together tightly in a shared laugh.

At the height of the pandemic, Aiken was asked repeatedly, “You going to do the Grub thing?” meaning offer takeout.

But Aiken and her customers knew the Piggly Wiggly experience wouldn’t be the same miles removed from the counter and the people behind it, such as Allen Parker, who painstakingly shells each breakfast egg with the back of a spatula. Or Susan Cleveland, the cake decorator who every day turns pounds of bananas into a fetching vat of pudding.

Even when there are few shoppers at Piggly Wiggly, the deli’s apt to be slammed. Yet customers don’t gripe too loudly about the long line. Those wearing T-shirts announcing that those within them aren’t in the mood for hassles or games tend to wait patiently in anticipation of what’s bound to be the week’s standout pork chop or collard greens.

Juanita Gordon of West Ashley was in first position on a recent Wednesday.

“I got in line so the rest can follow behind,” she said. “If you don’t come early, you have to wait until it’s your turn.”

Like most deli patrons, Gordon likes to lunch at Piggly Wiggly whenever she can.

“The food is beautiful,” she said.

So beautiful that it deserves to be photographed, even though the Piggly Wiggly deli line is the rare food line these days that isn’t dominated by eaters with their eyes on Instagram. It’s the perfect picture of Southern home cooking.