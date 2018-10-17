A Tuesday night grease fire at Dairy-Land, a Walterboro restaurant on Jefferies Boulevard that's been serving fried chicken, ice cream, biscuits and burgers since 1949, sparked a blaze that forced the restaurant to close, according to interim Walterboro fire chief Paul Seigler.
Employees were cleaning up prior to closing when the fire broke out. "When we arrived flames and smoke were apparent around the building," Seigler said.
By the time the fire was doused, the building had sustained heavy damage. "I'm not saying they can't rebuild it," he said.
Kim Miller, a longtime customer and acquaintance of the family that owns the restaurant, spoke on Dairy-Land's importance to the community. She said she hoped they'd be able to rebuild.
"Everybody who grew up in Walterboro has some kind of memory of Dairy-Land," she said. "My cousin and I used to walk from my grandparents' house to get ice cream cones. We'd stop on the way home from church to get biscuits, and nobody went to a Carolina or Clemson game without getting chicken for the tailgate."
Hundreds of commenters on Walterboro's Press and Standard Facebook page echoed Miller's sentiments, with many waxing nostalgic about cherry Cokes, banana splits and fried bologna sandwiches.
Owners Camie and Thurston Hiers, who took over the business when her father Moses Hughes passed away in 2015, could not be reached for comment by phone, but Dairy-Land's Facebook page said the restaurant will be closed until further notice, adding, "Everyone is safe. Thank you for the concern and thoughts at this time. We will update posts with plans and status for the future."