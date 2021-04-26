Lenoir, located on Wentworth Street in Charleston, is pictured on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The restaurant was recently opened by Vivian Howard, who hosted the PBS television series “A Chef's Life.” Lauren Petracca/Staff
Todd Morrissette and Lindsay Taylor eat at the bar at Lenoir in Charleston on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The pair has been to the restaurant every night since they opened last week. “We’ve eaten our way through the menu,” said Taylor. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
Vivian Howard's Lenoir is now open in downtown Charleston
Vivian Howard’s first sit-down South Carolina restaurant is serving fried collard greens; butterbean agnolotti with country ham broth and crudo with buttermilk nuoc cham, but to fully grasp what the celebrity chef has in mind for Lenoir, it’s worth noting that its flagship item is a patty melt.
In the weeks leading up to Lenoir’s opening at the Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel, Howard flipped patty melts at a promotional pop-up and added them to the lunchtime lineup at Handy & Hot, her adjoining bakery.
As Howard envisions a patty melt, it’s topped with two kinds of cheeses, caramelized onions and pickled green tomatoes. The latter accoutrement is a nod to Howard’s eastern North Carolina agricultural roots, which are also evident in the new restaurant’s décor and other menu items.
Old photographs from Vivian Howard’s family serve as decorations on a wall at Lenoir in Charleston on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The restaurant is named after the county in North Caroline where Howard grew up. Lauren Petracca/Staff
