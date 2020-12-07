Viva Tacos & Tequila is now open on Daniel Island

In the weeks leading up to its opening,
Viva Tacos & Tequila tried to pacify impatient Daniel Islanders with social media posts featuring pictures of sunsets, the restaurant’s artwork, concha sundaes and bottles of liquor.
Neighborhood residents weren’t having it.
“When is your opening?”
“When are you going to be open?”
“When you opening?”
Every time that Viva solicited job applications, a Daniel Islander
parried with a request for a definite opening date, particularly after the local weekly promised an October debut.
Viva Tacos opened at 864 Island Park Drive, Suite 105, on Nov. 20 with a menu featuring classic Mexican dishes and a range of tequilas. And, as the concha sundae suggests, it also has a pastry program.
The restaurant’s hours weren’t available at press time.
To learn more, visit
vivastacotequila.com.
Viva Tacos & Tequila, which recently opened on Daniel Island, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Jason Daly, the bar manager at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island, pours margaritas for customers on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
People eat at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Kirstin Taylor brings dinner orders out to a table on the patio of Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
A mural featured on a large wall inside Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Karil Illig sits by a bonfire on the patio at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
People sit at the bar at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Michael Leslie shows bottles of wine to a customer sitting at the outdoor bar at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Robert Bean and Kate Kelly sit near a heater on the patio at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Maisie, a beagle and red heeler mix, sits with her owner on the patio at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Jason Daly, the bar manager at Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island, makes margaritas for customers on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Viva Tacos & Tequila on Daniel Island on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Viva Tacos & Tequila, which recently opened on Daniel Island, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
