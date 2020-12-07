You are the owner of this article.
Viva Tacos & Tequila is now open on Daniel Island

In the weeks leading up to its opening, Viva Tacos & Tequila tried to pacify impatient Daniel Islanders with social media posts featuring pictures of sunsets, the restaurant’s artwork, concha sundaes and bottles of liquor.

Neighborhood residents weren’t having it.

“When is your opening?”

“When are you going to be open?”

“When you opening?”

Every time that Viva solicited job applications, a Daniel Islander parried with a request for a definite opening date, particularly after the local weekly promised an October debut.

Viva Tacos opened at 864 Island Park Drive, Suite 105, on Nov. 20 with a menu featuring classic Mexican dishes and a range of tequilas. And, as the concha sundae suggests, it also has a pastry program.

The restaurant’s hours weren’t available at press time.

To learn more, visit vivastacotequila.com.

Viva Tacos & Tequila, which features traditional Mexican dishes, recently opened on Daniel Island.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

