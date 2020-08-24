Virginia's on King employee who survived fatal rampage sues downtown Charleston restaurant

The former general manager of Virginia’s on King, who over the course of a covert two-hour call with Charleston County 911 narrated a violent workplace scene which culminated with the fatal shooting of the restaurant’s chef, has filed a lawsuit in connection with the 2017 hostage situation.

Thomas Schiller claims Virginia’s on King; its restaurant group, Holy City Hospitality; and affiliated companies were negligent in more than two dozen ways, including by hiring a worker with a lengthy criminal record and failing to properly supervise him.

According to the lawsuit, Thomas Burns was kept on staff “due to the lack of substitute help and in order to continue profiting from his work despite his behavior and the threat he posed to others and members of the public at large.”

Representative of Virginia’s on King did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Prior to being hired by Virginia’s on King in 2016, Burns had served a 20-year prison sentence for attempted murder and faced charges including assault and several drug counts. He was charged with murder in connection with the shooting of Shane Whiddon but died of complications from a police sniper’s wound before standing trial.

Schiller’s lawsuit alleges that Holy City Hospitality fired Burns by phone after a co-worker accused him of sexual harassment. Human Resources Director Amanda Grant then texted Burns to say his last check would be mailed and he shouldn’t come to the restaurant.

By that time, the suit continues, “Mr. Burns was already in Virginia’s kitchen, pointing a gun at a Virginia’s employee.” Schiller hid under an office chair during the rampage, at one point whispering, “Help me” to the 911 dispatcher who took his call.

For his emotional distress stemming from the incident, Schiller is seeking unspecified damages.

Virginia’s on King Management Inc., Holy City Hospitality LLC; Holy City Hospitality Management Inc., Bennett Hospitality Management LLC; Sand South LLC and Grant were also named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this year by Whiddon’s widow, Shannon Whiddon.

In her suit, Whiddon claimed her husband’s death could have been prevented by more rigorous hiring and firing procedures.