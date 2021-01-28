Vietnamese restaurant cleared to open in downtown Charleston keeping doors shut for safety

When Workshop tallied up its success stories for a press release announcing the downtown Charleston food court’s imminent closure, it counted Pink Bellies among the “launched,” meaning it’s on track to have a permanent location by the end of the year.

But Thai Phi, owner of the popular Vietnamese kitchen, isn’t quite ready to commit to an opening timeline.

“Everything is still fluid,” says Phi, who in 2013 introduced Pink Bellies as a food truck. Four years later he moved his business into a Workshop stall. Within two years he signed a lease to open a ground floor restaurant in a student housing complex at the corner of King and Spring streets.

Although the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Oct. 16, 2020, gave Phi the go-ahead to start serving, Pink Bellies remains literally under wraps. The logoed paper covering its windows has become a fixture of the upper King streetscape.

“Our main concern is safety,” Phi says. “I really feel like we have social responsibility to make sure everyone is safe.”

But the nearly 400 noodle fans who pledged $31,431 to Pink Bellies’ Kickstarter campaign under the belief that the restaurant would throw open its doors in August 2020 say he also has a responsibility to fulfill the promises he made when they invested. For example, 89 people each contributed $25 in exchange for a bowl of dumplings, which they have yet to receive.

In response to messages from The Post and Courier, Phi on Wednesday contacted backers to clarify that he intends to provide their rewards when he can.

“We are so grateful for your support and patience,” he wrote, reassuring them his team spent the day staining the restaurant’s tables for the fourth time.

It was Phi’s first private communication with backers since Nov. 30, although some apparently interested parties have attempted to start a conversation via social media. “Just be honest, (you’re) never going to open,” one Instagram user wrote on Pink Bellies’ Tuesday post heralding “a very real garlic noodle giveaway.”

Phi says he has already fulfilled all of his Kickstarter reward promises that didn’t involve dining, such as a tote bag offered in exchange for $45.

“I think we are getting there, it’s just we’re not there right now,” Phi says when asked to forecast a ballpark opening date.

Complicating matters is Phi’s determination not to limit the restaurant’s services to takeout and delivery. While he considered setting up tables outside or using the new restaurant’s kitchen to prepare to-go orders, he says he decided against both strategies because customers might get a glimpse of the dining room.

“The last thing we want is for someone to come in and see our dining room and not be able to experience it,” he says.

While he declined to reveal which public health measurements he’s monitoring, such as the state’s vaccination level or rate of positive COVID tests, Phi says fellow industry members have advised him to do what feels right.