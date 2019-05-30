Less than a year after Vicious Biscuit opened its first shop in Mount Pleasant, the restaurant is a few months away from opening another location.
The second Vicious Biscuit is expected to open in October at Nexton Place in Summerville, the restaurant announced Thursday on Instagram.
Michael Greeley and his wife Carly started Vicious Biscuit as a catering company in the summer of 2017. The restaurant opened in the former Boulevard Diner on Coleman Boulevard in December 2018.
The breakfast and lunch spot is known for its namesake sandwich of fried chicken, sausage gravy, candied jalapenos and maple syrup, all on a cheddar-and-jalapeno buttermilk biscuit. Its menu also features deep-fried sweet potato dough balls and "not so vicious" items such as an oatmeal power bowl and a strawberry poppy-seed salad.
More than a dozen restaurants, such as Taco Boy and Fuji Sushi, are expected to open at Nexton Place.