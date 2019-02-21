Revival, the 8-month-old restaurant at The Vendue, will continue to emphasize “modern Southern cuisine” following the departure of its opening chef, a spokeswoman says.
Simon Glenn will take over the position previously held by Forrest Parker, who was instrumental in the development of the signature restaurant. According to a press release issued last year by the hotel, Parker came up with the name to signify “his commitment to restoring and utilizing ingredients historically found in South Carolina.”
When Revival opened, Parker’s menu featured charred palmetto pickles; Shem Creek shrimp; benne rice and Jimmy Red hushpuppies. But having the chance to influence dishes ultimately wasn’t as satisfying as having a fully-staffed kitchen, Parker says.
“The requisite 100-hour work week and austere absence of joy that the current staffing situation affords (is) just not sustainable,” he writes in an e-mail.
Parker joined The Vendue in 2016 as chef de cuisine of Drawing Room, the restaurant which preceded Revival. He previously served as executive chef of Old Village Post House, where he worked closely with Frank Lee, the second of two local legends to shape his culinary career: Parker got his start in the Charleston restaurant scene cooking under Louis Osteen.
Although Parker declined to elaborate on future plans, he hinted, “I’m excited to be launching a particular passion project I’ve been working on for several years. It will allow me to evangelize Charleston’s shared culinary past and present to a greater extent, and as never before.”
A former South Carolina Chef Ambassador, Parker has spent time investigating Southern cuisine of the Reconstruction era; bygone Charleston restaurants, Nat Fuller’s burial site and rice landraces.
Of Revival, he says, “I look forward to seeing the restaurant grow. I hope they will continue the quintessential work of shining a light on the shared table of Charleston’s culinary history.”
Glenn most recently served as sous chef at Eleve, the restaurant at the nearby Grand Bohemian Hotel. Glenn first cooked professionally in New Orleans, leaving Marisol in 2005 for a job at Jean Georges’ Spice Market in New York City. He spent eight years as chef-owner of Brooklyn’s Tchoup Shop before moving to Charleston in 2017.
Spokeswoman Wesley Sang says Glenn’s official start date is Mar. 1, meaning he’ll be in place for Charleston Wine + Food.