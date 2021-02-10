Unusual chewie is a sweet family tradition and specialty of North Charleston online bakery

Connoisseurs of chewies might not recognize the signature product of North Charleston’s Tastee Treats as highly traditional, but co-owner and baker Latanya Allen says her version of the pastry has generations of history behind it.

“My grandmother used both cranberries and dates in her Charleston chew,” Allen said of the recipe she faithfully replicates for online sale. Allen and her husband Michael also deal in syrups and preserves, but said chewies are their most popular item.

Allen isn’t sure how Elizabeth Gaillard got the idea to add fruit to her brown sugar bars, which are typically ornamented solely with pecans.

Although chewie preparations vary, the first recipe for the sweet ever to appear in the Charleston Evening Post provides what most chewie fans would consider the basic outline: The 1977 recipe called for brown sugar, butter, flour, eggs, pecans and vanilla extract.

Chewies are usually dusted with powdered sugar before serving, but Allen forgoes that step.

“Powdered sugar makes it extremely sweet. Mine is just naked,” Allen said, adding that a plain chewie can be served at breakfast or paired with ice cream.

As commercial demand for chewies has grown, Lowcountry bakers and pastry chefs have experimented with various chewie flavors. Before Shaneak Brown in January suspended her business, Charleston Chewies, she offered varieties including red velvet, peanut butter cup, toffee and apple pie.

Still, Allen said it’s unlikely that her grandmother exercised creative license in the kitchen. A lifelong resident of downtown Charleston who learned to cook from her Eutawville grandmother, Gaillard “would not tweak recipes,” Allen maintained. “She followed them to the letter.”

If the embellishments are unique, Allen said her commitment to uphold them is not.

“I think if you really look at Gullah recipes, every family has a distinctive way of cooking,” she said. “I’ve taught my children this recipe.”

While Allen’s also tried to instill in them her belief that baking from scratch is preferable to baking from boxes, she isn’t opposed to her customers taking shortcuts.

Tastee Treats, which in 2020 switched to a digital platform after two years of working the farmers market, fair and festival circuit, offers chewies in the form of dry mix for those who want to pay homage to Gaillard at home.