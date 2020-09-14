'Unofficial mayor of Charleston,' Charleston Grill general manager Mickey Bakst resigns

Charleston Grill will reopen next month without general manager Mickey Bakst, downtown Charleston hospitality’s greatest champion and most familiar face.
Bakst, 68, resigned this weekend from Belmond Charleston Place’s signature fine dining restaurant, according to publicist Deja Knight, who was brought on board Monday to handle Charleston Grill’s media relations.
Knight referred additional questions to Bakst, who was not immediately available for an interview.
“On back-to-back Ben’s calls,” he messaged in response to texts from The Post and Courier, referring to Ben’s Friends, an organization he and friend Steve Palmer founded to support fellow hospitality professionals struggling with substance abuse and addiction. The group now has chapters in more than a dozen U.S. cities.
“There's not a phone call I’ll turn down,” Bakst in 2019 told a Southern Foodways Alliance oral historian, speaking about his devotion to Ben’s Friends. “There's not an e-mail I won't respond to. I will help anybody anywhere who reaches out to me.”
In addition to serving as Charleston Grill’s maître d’ for 17 years, Bakst parlayed his charisma and concern for others into several successful charitable efforts, including Feed the Need, designed to ease the burden on food banks; Teach the Need, which trains at-risk teenagers for front-of-house restaurant work, as well as Ben’s Friends.
He also spearheaded major fundraisers following the Sofa Super Store inferno and the Emanuel AME Church massacre.
In 2015, when Bakst was honored at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival’s then-annual tribute dinner, he pegged his entry into philanthropy to a $10 million relief effort he led on behalf of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in greater Detroit, which lost a warehouse of donated goods to fire in 1995.
A Detroit native, Bakst spent time in California before returning to Michigan to work in fine dining. Prior to relocating to Charleston, he led Tribute, one of Detroit’s most celebrated restaurants in decades.
When asked by Southern Foodways Alliance to briefly describe himself, Bakst said, “I am a 45-year veteran of high-end fine dining in America. I am a committed F&B person. I am a sober person for 36 years. I am a person who loves making people dance. And I am a non-Southerner who believes that hospitality is international and runs every gambit of the corner.”
Charleston Grill will reopen on Oct. 1.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.