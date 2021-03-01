Ty's Roadside is now open in Mount Pleasant

In its logo and on its “Ode to the Road” photo wall featuring images of vintage motel and drive-in signs from across the country, Ty’s Roadside Coastal Kitchen celebrates the impromptu trip out of town. But the new Mount Pleasant restaurant hopes to establish itself as the kind of neighborhood joint that makes folks think twice about moving on.
Owner Ty Neal and chef Jon McArthur are stressing casual service and comforting dishes, such as bucatini carbonara, burgers and braised short ribs. Ty’s also offers wood-fired pizza and a full bar.
Located at 713 Coleman Blvd., Ty’s is open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to
tysroadside.com or call 843-388-3423.
Michelle Crossland (from left), Jimmy Purcell III, Jimmy Purcell and George Crossland eat dinner at Ty’s Roadside on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A shrimp and chorizo burger with fries are served at Ty’s Roadside Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Ty’s Roadside on Coleman Boulevard is now open Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Space is available for parking for cars and gold carts at Ty’s Roadside Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Bucatini served at Ty’s Roadside Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Ty’s Roadside is now open Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Gregory Wilder mixes a dry martini at Ty’s Roadside Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Firends, Britt Pope, Katie Byrne, Kelly Shepherd and Nathalie Gandolfo enjoy dinner at Ty’s Roadside Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Grilled chicken and the fish of the day are served up from the open kitchen at Ty’s Roadside Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Lights illuminate the outdoor patio along Coleman Boulevard at Ty’s Roadside on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Ty’s Roadside is now open Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Ty’s Roadside is now open Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
