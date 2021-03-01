Ty's Roadside is now open in Mount Pleasant

In its logo and on its “Ode to the Road” photo wall featuring images of vintage motel and drive-in signs from across the country, Ty’s Roadside Coastal Kitchen celebrates the impromptu trip out of town. But the new Mount Pleasant restaurant hopes to establish itself as the kind of neighborhood joint that makes folks think twice about moving on.

Owner Ty Neal and chef Jon McArthur are stressing casual service and comforting dishes, such as bucatini carbonara, burgers and braised short ribs. Ty’s also offers wood-fired pizza and a full bar.

Located at 713 Coleman Blvd., Ty’s is open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to tysroadside.com or call 843-388-3423.