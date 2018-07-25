Twin Peaks fans rejoice. A new coffee shop coming to the Tu Restaurant space at 430 Meeting St. will have cherry pie and coffee just for you.
Josh Walker and team at Tu are partnering with their friend Chloe Davis King, who formerly ran Collective Coffee Co. in Mount Pleasant, to open Tu Cafe, which will take over the restaurant space during the day.
"We're obviously not using the space during the day," says Walker, "so we thought it’d be a fun opportunity to do what (King) is passionate about which is coffee."
In addition to cherry pie, the cafe will focus on tonics, coffees and teas, like Milky Oolong. Walker says King will have a daily tonic echoing the restaurant's daily bread offering. "It will be some kind of fresh juice or kombucha, healthier options, just to have a cool beverage that's probiotic and on the healthier side," says Walker.
The cafe won't have full breakfast or lunch service but Walker promises "limited food options and cool fun things" like Hong Kong bubble waffles, the eggy treats which look like the pastry version of bubble wrap: Their popularity has soared in the Instagram age.
The coffee will be Counter Culture, and King will offer signature drinks in addition to pour-over.
Tu Cafe opens next Monday and will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.