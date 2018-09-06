A recent set of route revisions has given TriCounty Link a new opportunity to promote its Link to Lunch program, a service which has become more meaningful with the opening of 27 restaurants in Moncks Corner over the past two years.
“We call it rural, but it’s growing by leaps and bounds,” TriCounty Link spokeswoman Michelle Emerson says of the area covered by Link to Lunch.
Designed to encourage workers at Santee Cooper and Berkeley Electric Co-op to leave their cars in remote lots, Link to Lunch is an on-demand shuttle service which operates in the business district roughly bounded by the Food Lion and Waffle House on North U.S. Hwy 52. Between 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on weekdays, anyone within the area can request a free ride to another location within the designated area.
“It really is phenomenal,” Emerson says. “It kind of takes that last step of hesitation out for people who want to try a park-and-ride.”
According to Emerson, the service has been tremendously popular with workers since its 2010 introduction, with nearly 9800 people using it on an annual basis. But while the program is well known among people who already work in the Link to Lunch zone, TriCounty is stepping up online publicity in conjunction with its latest round of route modifications. (Link to Lunch is unchanged, except it now has an official route number.)
“Once they use it once or twice,” Emerson says, riders tend to make Link to Lunch a habit. For more information, visit ridetricountylink.com/link-to-lunch.