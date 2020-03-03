Tradesman Brewing Co. in Charleston Neck faces foreclosure on $840,000 loan

A prominent, popular brewery in Charleston’s close-knit craft beer scene, whose Kelly green shipping container is a hard-to-miss marker for northbound drivers on Interstate 26, is being sued by its bank for repayment of a loan worth $840,000.

Court documents filed on behalf of Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank allege Tradesman Brewing Co., Inc. has been in default on the business loan since mid-January.

Founded in 2014, Tradesman in 2018 relocated from James Island to its current downtown location on King Street Extension. It has struggled to find its financial footing since then, thanks to increased local and regional competition.

"When we took out the loan and decided to make the move from James Island to this location, it wasn't so we could sell half as much beer as we used to," said Tradesman co-owner Chris Winn. But that's what happened. Winn hopes a new wholesale partner, recently signed, will help the brewery find its way.

The bank late last month filed a suit in the U.S. District Court’s Charleston division, asking the court to let them to seize the brewery's collateral. That includes the brewery’s beer-making equipment, inventory and taproom furniture, as well as the Mount Pleasant homes of the brewery's principals.

"We're doing everything in our power to not be the first brewery in Charleston to go belly-up," said Winn. He expressed frustration about the foreclosure complaint in phone interviews with The Post and Courier.

"This is really just a paper-push game that sort of screws us," he said, noting that the King Street Extension brewery, which is south only of Lo-Fi Brewing in the city's Brewery District, is still making beer and operating as usual.

Winn said he couldn't recall the exact date of Tradesman's last payment to the bank, but estimated it was late 2019.

"We closed out the year in active negotiation to restructure the loan to be interest-only, and then we were told to withhold payment at that point until the loan was restructured," he said. Winn's claim could not be immediately confirmed with bank representatives.

The company has renegotiated the terms of the loan on three separate occasions, most recently in September 2019, according to the lawsuit.

Douglas Zayicek of Bellamy, Rutenberg, Copeland, Epps, Gravely & Bowers, P.A., said his firm had ongoing correspondence with Tradesman leading up to the filing. "The borrower has defaulted on its (Small Business Administration) loan," he said via email of the effort to collect.

Winn is named as a defendant in the complaint alongside his business partners at Tradesman, as well as several of the company's other lenders and creditors.

A loan and a new location

According to the company's website, Winn in 2016 joined forces with Tradesman's husband-and-wife founders, Scott and Sara Gayle McConnell. In 2017, with an eye toward expanding its popular James Island operation, the company took out an $840,000 loan from Pinnacle.

(Winn said Tradesman initiated the loan process with Bank of North Carolina, which was acquired by the Nashville bank in mid-2017.)

In 2018, Tradesman reopened in a sleek, larger space on The Neck, which boasts a brewhouse, an indoor taproom and an outdoor bar with seating. Above its entrance, the brewery's wrench logo emblazons a full-size shipping container, effectively constituting a billboard for passing motorists on the adjacent interstate.

Sales and distribution challenges

While it's a familiar sight on the road, Tradesman's logo has shown up less where it counts: on supermarket shelves and tap towers around the Lowcountry.

"The market has gotten much, much more competitive than it used to be," said Winn. In addition to all the local breweries vying for attention from wholesalers and retailers, regional and out-of-state breweries have also entered the market, making it harder for small breweries to grow their slice of the retail pie or even maintain it.

Due to that uptick in competition, and distribution difficulties, Tradesman has been in the latter camp for the past 12 months, Winn said, noting that the company had missed key retail sales goals.

One bright spot: the taproom on King Extension, which often hosts community and charity events and is a popular gathering spot in fair weather, has brought in three to four times more revenue than the old James Island location. "But that doesn't cover all the bills," said Winn.

Uncertain future

With a new distributor in place, Tradesman is hoping to recoup its lost sales revenue and right the ship. It's unclear whether the brewery will be able to keep operating, though; Pinnacle's complaint specifically identifies Tradesman's vital brewing equipment as collateral it intends to seize.

Winn was hopeful that they'd be able to push forward, potentially with a new investor or via bankruptcy. "We've put way too much into this thing to just walk away from it," he said.