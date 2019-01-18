Three months after opening at the corner of East Bay and Queen streets, Tradd's has replaced its executive chef.
The upscale restaurant today announced Brandon Buck, who formerly split executive chef duties with Micah Garrison at Middleton Place Restaurant, will succeed Drew Hedlund. Hedlund will remain with Rockit Hospitality in the role of Director of Culinary Operations.
Prior to running the kitchen at Tradd's, Hedlund spent 13 years at sister restaurant Fleet Landing.
Buck started working at Fleet Landing in 2017, and was named chef de cuisine of Tradd's prior to its opening. The assignment marked a return to 167 East Bay St. for the chef, who served as an executive sous chef under Donald Barickman and Craig Deihl at Cypress.
Diners who post reviews online have generally been pleased with Tradd's, bringing its current Yelp rating to four-and-one-half stars. Yelpers this month have praised the escargot and potato leek soup, while expressing concern about "very greasy" spaetzle and dry halibut.