Tourists' exasperation with shorthanded Charleston restaurants spills into online reviews

Fed up with flubs stemming from downtown Charleston restaurants being profoundly understaffed, visitors to the city are chipping away at their critical online ratings.

“I understand the restaurants in Charleston are begging for staff: We've experienced it all week while we have been here,” a tourist from Charlotte wrote in a two-star Yelp review of Cru Café, posted after a restaurant host allegedly said it wouldn’t be possible to seat the prospective guest. “However, there is a nicer way to let people know you can't accommodate (them.)”

Almost half of the restaurants with a coveted position on Yelp’s “Top 10 Best Restaurants in Charleston, SC” list are this month on pace to receive a mean star rating well below their averages accumulated over years of service. (Frannie & the Fox, the newest restaurant on the list, hasn’t received any reviews in April.)

Cru Café, for instance, has a strong 4.5-star rating on Yelp. But reviewers this month have socked it with an average score of 3.66 stars.

A few bad-tempered write-ups shouldn’t have much bearing on Cru’s review site standing, since it had collected more than 1,000 reviews before the current wave of unforgiving diners washed over restaurants. Additionally, 3.66 is just a shade lower than the average Yelp rating across all places and business types.

Still, Yelp stars are significant in the hospitality universe: A 2020 study by the Brookings Institution found that one extra star on Yelp is predictive of 1 percent-2 percent revenue growth. Other researchers have estimated the increase is in the 5 percent-9 percent range.

In other words, Charleston restaurant owners would emphatically prefer if diners didn’t vent on Yelp or other similar sites.

“If a guest encounters a service issue, we encourage them to make a manager aware at that time so the team can work to address it on a real-time basis, if at all possible,” said Michelle Widman Woodhull, president of the Lowcountry Hospitality Association.

While a spokesperson for the online reservations system Resy couldn’t say whether star ratings are slipping on its platform, she pointed out that any feedback provided through the app is forwarded to the restaurant where the person dined.

“It is designed as a closed-loop system so diners can share feedback direct to operators, giving them the chance to address it — and hopefully preventing the guest from taking to an online forum,” Lauren Young said.

Yet, aggravated Yelpers contend they’re having trouble getting attention. “We have tried calling multiple times this last month to make reservations with no answer or call back,” a dissatisfied tourist from Chicago wrote in her one-star review of Poogan's Porch, a restaurant she never patronized.

An actual Poogan’s customer complained in a three-star review that: “Once seated, we waited a good five minutes before any server greeted us. She said hello, dropped two waters off at the table, and quickly ran away. We didn't see her again for another 15 full minutes.”

Online reviewers have also found fault with the food, including a pork chop at Husk.

“It felt like I (was) using the knife like a hand saw, trying to bring down a pine tree by myself,” an Elite Yelper from Atlanta wrote. “It is unpleasant to be an obnoxious guest, but I did not arrive here as one: Husk turned me into one and it did not feel good.”

Mahi mahi disappointed a Pennsylvanian at Magnolias, who was surprised to learn that her party would be asked to pay for the offending fish.

“The manager added it has been difficult because of COVID,” she wrote. “I don't know what that has to do with anything. I would think that you'd want to give great service, especially when you have a packed restaurant with people wanting to spend money again and travel.”

According to Woodhull, she and her colleagues are anxious to provide great service, but packed restaurants are part of the problem.

“We're making adjustments to our operating models to maintain a safe environment and meet increased demand as quickly as possible,” she said. “Know that our passion is and always will be hospitality and providing an exceptional guest experience.”

Know, too, Woodhull added, that the local restaurant industry would appreciate some patience.