Tobin's Market now serving charcuterie out of Freedman's Cottage in downtown Charleston

A view of Tobin's Market, located on Jackson Street in Charleston, on Wednesday, Sept., 23, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Lauren Petracca
Editor's Note
Editor’s note: This month marks the return of Now Open, the Food section’s weekly pictorial column showcasing the Charleston area’s newest restaurant, bar, bakery, market or other food establishment.
The recurring feature was suspended following the Mar. 11, 2020 issue because the unchecked spread of the coronavirus heightened the risk of on-premise dining at restaurants, particularly when their operation was unregulated.
But the advent of mask ordinances and adoption of rules governing social distancing has helped to mitigate the threat. Still, until the pandemic situation changes dramatically, this column will be limited to venues offering takeout and outdoor seating. To learn more about patronizing restaurants safely, please consult the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
What was once a suite of working-class residences off upper Meeting Street is now what its developers call a “campus” of retail and office space, as well as a café serving charcuterie and street tacos.
Tobin’s Market is the first food purveyor at The Jackson Street Cottages, one of the city’s latest Carolopolis Award winners. Mount Vernon Partners LLC, based in Charlotte and Charleston, oversaw the restoration of four dilapidated structures that belong to the category of homes popularly known as “Freedman’s Cottages.”
Tobin’s Market bills itself as a live music venue, as well as a modest restaurant. Danny and Mike May’s menu includes breakfast sandwiches available until midafternoon, stuffed baos, burritos, and boards of meat and cheese (dairy-free and otherwise). Tobin’s also offers beer, wine and cider.