Tobin's Market now serving charcuterie out of Freedman's Cottage in downtown Charleston

What was once a suite of working-class residences off upper Meeting Street is now what its developers call a “campus” of retail and office space, as well as a café serving charcuterie and street tacos.

Tobin’s Market is the first food purveyor at The Jackson Street Cottages, one of the city’s latest Carolopolis Award winners. Mount Vernon Partners LLC, based in Charlotte and Charleston, oversaw the restoration of four dilapidated structures that belong to the category of homes popularly known as “Freedman’s Cottages.”

Tobin’s Market bills itself as a live music venue, as well as a modest restaurant. Danny and Mike May’s menu includes breakfast sandwiches available until midafternoon, stuffed baos, burritos, and boards of meat and cheese (dairy-free and otherwise). Tobin’s also offers beer, wine and cider.

Located at 197 Jackson St., Tobin’s Market is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. For more information, visit tobins.jacksonstreetcottages.com or call 843-793-4130.