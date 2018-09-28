Everyone working in to help with the flooding disaster in North Carolina and South Carolina agree that the needs in these areas continue to be great and worry that once the story stops making the news, the attention will leave those in need stranded.
Operation BBQ Relief is always looking for volunteers and donations to help them respond to disasters. www.operationbbqrelief.org. Aaron Siegel of Home Team said that he noticed they could really use people with the ability to manage the other volunteers and get the work done.
Eric Nelson of Area 51 will gladly accept help for his mission to feed those in need in North Carolina. You can reach him at area51foods@gmail.com or by calling (864) 540-3940.
Fighting Flo in the Lowcountry has set up drop-off location sites all over the area and has been using Palmetto Airdrop to fly donations to areas where the roads are inaccessible. Organizer Tammy Conklin says, "There are still so many people that need our help." Visit their website to see the most direly needed items and where you can drop them off. Currently The Daily, Butcher & Bee, and the area Mellow Mushrooms are accepting items (no used clothing).