Soul Food Sessions, a traveling dinner series advocating for equality in restaurant kitchens, hasn’t yet alighted on New Orleans. But its organizers plan to bring a taste of the city to Charleston when they cook at The Dewberry on Oct. 16.
“This is Leah Chase’s recipe, 100 percent,” Michael Bowling says of the legendary Creole chef's grillades with green strawberry relish and smoked peanut okra crumble he’s preparing for the climax of the seven-course meal, adding, “I’m not putting it on grits: I’m putting it on a waffle.”
Beyond that swap, though, Bowling didn’t think any changes were needed to make the dish relevant to Charleston.
“Charleston and New Orleans are very similar,” he says, citing the cities’ African influences and culinary reliance on rice, tomatoes and okra. “Meeting Street and Bourbon Street: Those things seem synonymous.”
To put it another way, Bowling and fellow Soul Food Sessions founders Greg Collier, Jamie Turner, Greg Williams and Jamie Barnes plan to have a good time at the last stop on their tour, for which tickets have just gone on sale. At least, Bowling predicts he’ll lighten up after a rabbit rillette cake with smoked rabbit jus is in front of diners.
“Greg and them will have a pretty decent time,” says Bowling. “I’m the serious one.”
Yet Collier says he felt more serious than usual at a Washington D.C. dinner, one of two events held since The Post and Courier in July profiled Soul Food Sessions.
“I felt more focused, maybe because it was D.C., and a big part of our mission is policy change,” he says. “I wanted to make sure people weren’t like, ‘they’re chuckling and yukking it up.’ Yes, we’re having fun; yes, we love each other. But we do not play.”
Soul Food Sessions got its start in Charlotte when Bowling, Collier and Barnes organized a pop-up dinner intended to counter the misconception that black chefs only cook soul food. They’ve since launched a podcast; organized a scholarship program and broadened their initial mission to include other chefs underrepresented in high-end restaurant kitchens, such as women and Latinos.
In each city, Soul Food Sessions’ core crew is joined by guest chefs. The Charleston lineup includes BJ Dennis, Kevin Mitchell and The Dewberry’s Jason Sherrill, in addition to Mike and Shyretha Sheats of Athens; prior to moving to Georgia, Mike Sheats worked at Butcher & Bee and McCrady’s.
“A brother in Charleston working for McCrady’s: For me, that was amazing,” says Collier, who first befriended Sheats through social media.
The chefs will collaborate on a menu including steamed sheepshead, seared duck and poached pear Napoleon. Shyretha Sheets is scheduled to mix drinks, but the main course will be paired with Coke, since the tour is sponsored by bottler Coca Cola Consolidated. Collier says they’re in talks with the company to support another tour.
“We may see New Orleans next year,” he says.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. dinner are priced at $90. To purchase, visit soulfoodsessions.org/events.