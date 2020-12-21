This somm transformed how Charleston thinks about wine. Good luck getting him to admit it.

Amid all the fanfare that accompanied general manager Mickey Bakst’s retirement from Charleston Grill, wine director Rick Rubel slipped away from the restaurant nearly unnoticed, which is exactly the way Rubel likes it.
It’s a preference that may sum up why the sommelier’s career at The Grill is deserving of its own trumpets and general ballyhoo.
The Court of Master Sommeliers has lately been infested by scandal, with 11 male master sommeliers suspended since The New York Times in October detailed sexual misconduct allegations by 21 wine professionals. Among the accusers was Charleston’s Ivy Anderson, who told the Times that the founder and president of GuildSomm strongly pressured her to have sex with him in a New York City hotel room.
In other words, the Lowcountry hasn’t provided sanctuary from the industry’s most serious transgressions. But the prevailing ethos in Charleston’s own wine community has long been worlds away from the culture of abuse, manipulation and elitism described by women who have advanced through the somm system.
Instead, the qualities prized here include respect, kindness and humility. Not coincidentally, those are the characteristics exemplified by Rubel.
To become an internationally acclaimed dining destination, Charleston needed more than talented chefs and unfailing hospitality, both of which were firmly in place by the early 2000s. It needed a strong network of wine importers, distributors, sommeliers, shopkeepers and consumers.
More than any other person, his peers and protegees say, Rubel was instrumental in cultivating that community. It’s hard to find a facet of the local wine scene that doesn’t track back to the support he extended to sellers; the training he offered to young restaurant workers or experiences he created for guests.
Charleston knew how to drink long before Rubel arrived from Detroit. But Rubel played a pivotal role in teaching the city how to drink wine. And it’s notable that all the while, he credited a woman for the lessons he imparted.
According to those who know Rubel, it’s only fitting that this oral history of his tenure at Charleston Grill begins with his praise for his mentor.
Speakers
Mickey Bakst, co-founder of Ben’s Friends (Charleston Grill, 2004-2020)
Jodi Bronchtein, sommelier at Press Restaurant, Napa, Calif. (McCrady’s, 2011-2016)
Cassondra Bushey, market manager for Moet-Hennessy
James DeBloom, longtime Charleston Grill customer
Patrick Emerson, owner of Curated Selections
John Julius, district manager of Winebow
Sara Kavanaugh, general manager and wine buyer at Fisher’s Restaurant, Orange Beach, Ala. (Charleston Grill, 2004-2008)
Josh Lit, director of restaurant operations at Gotham Bar & Grill, New York City (Charleston Grill, 2011-2014)
Andrew Marshall, beverage director of Charleston Grill
Femi Oyediran, co-owner of Graft Wine Shop (Charleston Grill, 2008-2018)
Angel Postell, founding director of Charleston Wine + Food Festival
Rick Rubel, managing director for Advintage Distributing (Charleston Grill, 2005-2020)
Madeline Triffon, master sommelier for Plum Market, Farmington Hills, Mich.
Mike van Beyrer, owner of Bottles
Starting out
RICK RUBEL: I was working with Madeline Triffon, the first female master somm in the United States. Amazing woman: I can't give her enough thanks.
MADELINE TRIFFON: I remember very clearly when Rick and I first met: He was a bartender at a restaurant we had just opened called America. I just remember how quick, efficient and polite he was. We were working in a tight space, and he would say, "I’m sorry" anytime that he was invading my little space. I remember what a bright, aware service professional he was, and how much I liked him from the very beginning.
And I wasn't wrong. I mean, I don't credit myself with much in life other than hard work, but I do recognize quality, especially in people.
RUBEL: I worked with her (at Matt Prentice’s) restaurant group for over a dozen years, opening up multiple units. Everything from a taco joint to high-end steakhouses and fish houses. This was back in the day where you didn't do red wine with fish, and we put a massive Pinot Noir section in. And that was like, controversial at the time, but that was our big focus, soft reds to go with fish.
TRIFFON: He designed a system, which was kind of groundbreaking at the time, where the inventory program was directly connected to the wine list. It corrected in real time, and it was always accurate, because something that drives sommeliers crazy is inaccuracy. It speaks to unprofessionalism and causes a lot of problems.
RUBEL: What I was good at was crunching numbers and putting the spreadsheets or databases together and formatting wine lists and working together as a great team. And then I got a call in April of 2005 from Mickey to come down and do some consulting.
Organization
SARA KAVANAUGH: I was Mickey's (Mickey Bakst) first hire at Charleston Grill. We just kind of hit it off. I remember telling my boss at Cypress that I was leaving, and she was like, "You're not going to like it." Because Charleston Grill, back in the day, wasn't a fun restaurant.
Then Mickey brought Rick on. And no one was like Rick in Charleston.
MICKEY BAKST: I always thought Rick was incredibly, incredibly gentle and kind to people. But he wasn't the guy I was going out with, you know? We didn’t have that relationship.
How our relationship started was I got to the Charleston Grill. And it was so screwed up. It was like a black hole.
KAVANAUGH: The wine program was a mess. There were bottles of wine all over the place. There was no organization; it was stuff everywhere.
BAKST: You had a 1982 Chateau Margaux shoved next to a $7 bottle of cheap Riesling. I remember running down this long corridor to get wine, cussing in a way that made me go home and say to (my wife) Ellen, “I don't want to do this.”
I called Madeline. I said to her point blank, “Madeline, I am not trying to steal somebody. Would you be willing to let Rick come down here for a week or two to help me?” I knew that Rick had the ability to come here and look at this thing and given enough time, change this thing to make it work. I never expected Rick to stay.
RUBEL: I would dig through and see old files and letters, critiquing their wine list, saying, "You don't have enough first growth, you don't have enough second growth, go buy more stuff." What? Like, unheard of in this day. Those days had ended by the time I got there, and I was only left to read these letters, going, “Nooooo.”
But there were boxes of wines squirreled away that had like packs of first and second growth Bordeauxs in there, just tucked up there.
KAVANAUGH: When we first started, there were just these huge metal shelves, and piles and piles of boxes on those shelves. And nothing was binned: It took us a year to get that organized.
It was a year-and-a-half in when we ordered the metal shelving that's in there now. It was such a big day. And that was a huge turning point.
ANDREW MARSHALL: Rick literally created a storage system.
KAVANUAGH: We used to time ourselves with inventory. When Rick first started, I think it took us like three or four days to do inventory. Then it took two days. It probably was a three-year process before it really was fast and took us a day to do inventory, because we were constantly reworking the system. We were constantly looking at it, going: What can we do better? What can we do that’s more efficient? If Rick disappeared, could Mickey find the wine?
Rick & Mickey
MARSHALL: They're very different people. You know, the fact that you're having to write this article is because Rick is not a personality. It’s kind of what makes them work together: They were never at odds because of competition for popularity. Mickey certainly loves the spotlight. Rick is much happier slinking off to the side.
Rick is more of an engineer, where he can get things done and find ways of doing things, whereas Mickey is more of the big picture.
TRIFFON: They're very, very different people: Very different. But sure, why not? It makes me smile and laugh, even the thought of it. I think they both accept each other unconditionally. They celebrate each other's strengths, which, in many cases, I'm sure they don't share. But at their core, they share a deep generosity.
RUBEL: Mickey was a bit more casual with his service, and I had to come to terms with that. What Mickey brought to it was: If you do everything correctly, and you forget to touch their soul, then you kind of waste your moment. And at first, I struggled with that, because I was like, "What do you mean? Can't you do both?"
BAKST: Rick and I are as different as night and day. And at the beginning, honestly, we had such different ways to get to the same place that both of us had to realize that the end goal of the journey was where we were going, and how we got there didn't matter.
I am loud and brash. Rick is quiet and humble. But I think people know that both of us care. That was our common uniter, even at the beginning when we had different paths. We both saw each other as somebody whose sole goal was making our guests feel special.
Best for the guest
JOSH LIT: The cardinal rule, when you work on the restaurant floor is to always sell a bottle that’s best for the guest. And there's a lot of people who preach that type of thing, but don't do it. It’s tough, because it puts sommeliers in a bad light, but there are definitely instances where I’ve seen people sell the wrong bottle of wine for whatever reason.
Rick was always that person who was like, "Never sell them the bottle that you want to taste. Never sell them the bottle that you know might not be a good fit."
If Rick came over to chat with you and you couldn’t really come to a conclusion, he’d be like, "OK, I’ll be right back with something." He’d bring three bottles of wine out and let guests actually see the bottles. Have you ever been out and had a sommelier bring you three bottles of wine and talk about each one? Probably not.
That was something I didn’t see until years later, when my wine director at The Modern did that, and obviously, I’m not going to say to my Alsatian wine director, "Hey, I saw Rick Rubel do that five years ago."
BAKST: Rick is masterful. He stays at the table for 25 minutes. He’ll talk to anyone. It drives me nuts.
A customer says to him, "I want the best bottle of white wine on the list. And money is no object." And Rick brings a $125 bottle of Riesling, and I bring a $1,500 bottle of Montrachet and I go, "What did you do?"
It's funny, because the staff would always come to me to sell the wine.
JAMES DeBLOOM: Somewhere along the line, I realized I had to stop drinking beer: I'm going to these wonderful restaurants and these beautiful countries that have great wine cultures and ordering beer. But you know, wine is very intimidating. So I order(ed) a wine flight at the Grill.
Rick came over, he has all this knowledge. He looks fantastic. He looks like he could be pretentious. But he's not at all. As he's bringing the wines over, he gives a brief description of everything: He's kind of figuring out that maybe I don't know what I'm talking about.
And I will always remember the first time he poured me a glass of D’Angerville Volnay. I'd never had a Burgundy. I didn't know what Volnay was; I certainly didn’t know who Marquis D’Angerville was.
My first taste of Burgundy. And 12 months later, I’m in Volnay.
From that first glass of D’Angerville Volnay, when Rick tells me about the farming and layout of the land and the history and the specificity, I’m fully in. I always say Rick's one glass of Volnay cost me like $200,000: I have a 1,200-bottle cellar right now.
BAKST: I went to a restaurant here, when we first got here, and I remember somebody asking the wine person for a glass of white Zinfandel. And the wine person literally going, and I quote, "We don't serve that here," with an arrogance and a tone that was to me horrific as a hospitality person.
MARSHALL: I don't want bad mouth any specific wines, but there are plenty of wines that we joke about, that he sold many, many times, that he would never drink for himself, stylistically. I mean, without giving out names, like, high alcohol, deep dark Pinot Noir.
But he knows exactly what the customer is talking about. And he thinks it's valuable to have those on the list.
BAKST: Rick made wine more accessible to everybody. And Rick's mantra has always been, "Whatever the guest wants. It doesn't matter." Rick accepted every guest.
Inclusivity
LIT: There's a lot of gatekeeping in wine. Some people don't want to give knowledge out because they feel insecure that someone else might come after their job or whatnot. And the thing is, there was none of that in Rick’s world.
DeBLOOM: When he did pour that Volnay, I remember asking him what the grape was. And you know, Burgundy is only Pinot and Chardonnay, but I had no knowledge of that. And some guys could have said, ‘Well, it's a Burgundy,’ and left it at that.
But he said Pinot Noir, and I'm like, "Oh, yes, they grow Pinot Noir in California." And he's like, "Hey, yeah, they also grow it in France, and they've been doing it for 700 years longer than they’ve been growing it in California," kind of helping me understand the specific grape; where it comes from; how long it's been grown. And then eventually we started getting into specific producers.
JODI BRONCHTEIN: What was so great about Rick was that no matter where you were in the wine world, whether you're just starting out as a somm or not, he treated everybody equally. He wanted everybody to succeed.
FEMI OYEDIRAN: Even when I was a youngling in wine, when I didn’t want to talk or anything, Rick was so great about bringing me to a tasting. I remember there was a tasting one time with (legendary sommelier) Raj Parr, and I was there sitting next to Rick. I was panicked because I thought they were going to circle the room.
And Rick, I guess he'd like talked to someone and said, "Hey, when it goes to him, skip over him and go straight to me." I had no idea he’d done that, but he had to have known that I was panicking. And I was just like: You are the man. You are the man. He has my back all the time.
BRONCHTEIN: There's a lot of ego in the wine world. There's a lot of mansplaining; there's a lot of all of it, and Rick didn't do any of it.
OYEDIRAN: I mean, him just calling distributors and saying, "Hey, my guy Femi is coming to a tasting, please show him a lot of love." That made me really comfortable: I'm a 6-foot-4 Black dude walking around, going to tastings and stuff with my headphones on, and Rick would always make sure I was seen as an extension of him.
Generosity
DeBLOOM: I'm sure people have told you, Rick has that policy that the glass can never be empty. So I got a lot of that Volnay. Most places you get a pairing, you get two to three ounces and good luck. But Rick never ever let your glass be empty, no matter what they're serving.
BAKST: Rick will let a guest taste six wines until they get the wine they want.
BRONCHTEIN: This is my favorite part about Rick: No matter who you were, if you were taking an exam, he would set you up with a blind tasting, which is so much money and it is so much time. Each blind tasting is probably about $360 to $500 worth of wine. He set up more blind tastings for me than anybody that anybody ever has, and I didn't even work for him.
MARSHALL: When I wasn’t working at Charleston Grill, I actually had dinner by myself at one of the tables right there by the courtyard, and (the wine) was a 1986 Chateau Lafite Rothschild.
It wasn't something that I could typically afford at that point. But it was something that I was able to do because Rick was sharing. I was actually looking at a Margaux, and Rick offered up another option he knew would be special. He has a knack for realizing what would be special to people.
That was kind of my introduction, and the reason that I came over to the Grill so quickly thereafter.
Study
RUBEL: We would do blind tastings at the Charleston Grill lineup. Give you a little piece of paper; put the wine in the decanter and give you a little taste. And you have to figure out what vintage; grape variety or varieties and where it comes from on the planet.
Not that you have to, but I just want you to take a moment and think about the wine. You have to think about the acids; you have to think about the tannin structures. And you think about that all before you see the label. All good stuff, good training.
Then I would give the winner what I call a bad bottle of rose. Sometimes it was just a cool Rhone wine that's no longer on the list, or a sample bottle that's been aging forever. Or maybe something that somebody gave me. And that's the prize for the night.
We tasted ridiculous things at lineup. But that’s the only way you turn people on.
OYEDIRAN: Rick picked up on the fact that I was learning. And he asked me one day, "What are you up to? What have you been doing? You're clearly doing stuff at home."
I told him, "I've been reading, trying to figure this all out." And he was like, "You want some help?"
"What do you mean?"
"You want me to help you taste some stuff?"
"Whatever you offer, I’ll take you up on it."
"OK, cool. Why don't you come on Saturday? Find a few friends to come, like some of your co-workers. And meet me here at like, 1 o'clock."
So I texted a couple of other people, and this was this little tasting group. Rick would open up wines for us. And he did it again the next week. I mean, this is before the Coravin, and he would open up Lopez de Heredia. He opened up Chave Hermitage.
I mean, these are wines that are incredibly expensive, just so we could learn Syrah or whatever classic region or style. He had just had twins around this time and he still gave up three hours on Saturdays. It was bananas.
BRONCHTEIN: That tasting group kind of opened everything up for me.
You would bring a bottle of wine that was supposed to be testable. And what testable means is, when you have a truffle from Alba, it tastes like a truffle from Alba: There's nothing else like it. Same thing with wines: They are supposed to exhibit place. Like, if you bring a Napa Cab, you want it to taste like new oak and money.
Picking the wine you want to bring in was fraught with peril, because you're kind of judged on it.
LIT: They talk about it: "Oh, I don't know if that's really a testable varietal." And that's kind of a nice way of saying, you need to do more research and bring something that's more applicable to this.
BRONCHTEIN: And then you pour your wines. You have them in bags or you have them covered with a bag with tape around it. Some people will put their bag in a sock.
Then you would go around the circle, and everybody would have 4 minutes and 10 seconds to say a bunch of different things about the wine. And sometimes we would do little exercises: I remember once we did one where the person that was going to get the wine never tasted or smelled the wine, they just listened to what everybody else said.
RUBEL: We would also throw cool things in from the hotel, so you got to taste great reference point wines, which is not always easy to do. I feel badly for young somms coming up, because you can't taste great Bordeaux, because it's so expensive. You can't taste great Burgundy without making that a second mortgage.
For the love of wine
OYEDIRAN: Rick has a really persuasive way of talking about wine. And the way he talks about wine, it inspires you to follow up. If you hear Rick wax poetic about Gevry-Chambertin, and how their family has had the only estate since the 19th century or whatever, you can help but want to read about it.
RUBEL: (Before coming to Charleston Grill), I never got to sell a 1990 La Mouline next to a 1982 Mouton. I would see these at special events and perhaps we'd have a couple of these things at a high-end steakhouse, but I wasn't like decanting them and spilling them on myself to a point where I know what ‘82 Mouton smelled like on my hands, on my suit and in the glass. That was fascinating to me.
CASSONDRA BUSHEY: With Rick, it’s not just transactional. I would say, OK, it’s our anniversary, I have this bottle of 1990 Krug that was rated like 99 points and then here’s this bottle of Beaucastel Hommage, 1989, a 100-point wine.
It didn’t matter if someone brought in a $12 wine or someone like me, who dug through her cellar and found something special. He treated it all the same way.
But he understood the emotional part of wine, because he even said to his staff the next morning that we were probably the only two people in the world who were drinking those two bottles of wine last night.
The funny part is we always felt so comfortable there that we loved sharing with the staff. So like half the staff raised their hand and was like, ‘No, we did last night too.’
RUBEL: The last time I took the (Master Sommelier exam) was 2007. I had already failed the MS program once before. And I remember just feeling crushed on a flight back home, thinking: What have I done? Was it worth it? What would a lot more money in New York or Atlanta mean to me? Money wasn’t my motivation.
I already had this great job. I fell in love with Charleston. I didn't want to leave anymore. So anyway, I stopped pursuing the MS. And, you know, still studying, but for myself, not for that kind of freaky thing you have to do to become an MS.
MARSHALL: I think among the wine community, like nationally, Rick was always one of the people who a lot of people wanted to see pass, but it never really happened.
OYEDIRAN: Rick had a remarkable record with the Court of Master Sommeliers. They're in their own whole thing right now, so it's kind of even awkward to even discuss, but Rick had had every single candidate of his that took the advanced exam pass the first time.
MARSHALL: This was an organization that we respected and obviously put a lot of faith in. The hurt that was coming from all the stories was real: It was tough. You know, there's a certain amount of guilt for putting people in that situation. It was something that we championed as a great way to learn. It was really saddening for us. Those are people we know, and we had no idea.
Building a wine list
PATRICK EMERSON: When I got to Charleston, wine lists were pretty basic. They had their white category: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc. “Alternative whites” was a thing, like there were only two grapes. And the reds were the same. You had a little bit of Pinot. Merlot was a heavy hitter; Cabernet. And then, maybe red blends or something like that.
JOHN JULIUS: Rick’s wine list is as huge as a book. And you could literally go page by page, take a lot of time and potentially offend your guests or your significant other who doesn't necessarily have the same interest.
MIKE VAN BEYRER: Sort of the foresight with Rick is he had that vision of bringing more classic, iconic wineries into his program. That's one of the things that he did for Charleston, and especially for the Grill. That put Charleston on the map, essentially, when it comes to visiting wine professionals and wine makers.
RUBEL: All those La La’s; all those blue-chip wines were already there, and those are the things that are tough to buy. But at the same time, Australia at the time was a hot category, and they might have had two, right? Penfolds Grange and then something on the banquet list, and there would be nothing else in between. Spain too was a hot category…and we had virtually none of it. If you’re going to have pages of Bordeaux and Napa cab, you balance it out.
EMERSON: I was doing a tasting for some people and they were like, "What's the best wine list in town?" Without hesitating, I said Charleston Grill. Rick built a really beautiful program over there. Quite often, when we’re entertaining sommeliers who come in from out of town, that's where we take them to drink some wines that you wouldn't find elsewhere.
MARSHALL: I can remember pulling all-nighters to put together tastings for the (Charleston) Wine + Food Festival. Rick put on what we called ‘The Thousand Point Tasting’ a few times: It was kind of a cheeky way of tasting great wines that received 100 points from somebody. We literally stayed there till five in the morning, trying to put together these things so the 18 people could have a nice booklet to take with them.
ANGEL POSTELL: Mickey wouldn’t tell you what was going on, but they were pouring all this kind of crazy stuff.
MARSHALL: It wasn't this public party that it became later on. There were afterparties unofficially at the Charleston Grill, where they were slicing Kobe beef in the back and this incredible prime rib. And people were drinking old DRCs in the lobby: It became kind of a hub for the wine community.
JULIUS: Rick and I wanted to check out Coda del Pesce; it had just opened, so we were going to grab snacks at the bar.
Then I got a phone call: The president of my company had just gotten a call from a national wine importer who is very well known, but shall remain nameless, if you don’t mind. He was sitting at the Charleston Grill complaining about the fact that he did not have enough representation on his list.
I mentioned that Rick was with me, and said, ‘Hang on: I'll find out exactly how many bottles of wine this person has.’ Keep in mind, Rick has a 46- or 47-page wine list.
He recited, in the order that they're listed in the wine list, 11 or 12 wines from that importer that were on his list at that moment. And I think he knew some of the vintages even. He knew more of the wines than the owner of the company; the man whose name is on the back of the bottle, mind you.
Rick just laughed and he apologized to me. Like he put me in a bad situation or something.
RUBEL: After 2008, a lot of those great wines we had to sell off. Not completely: But instead of having a case of ‘85 Bordeaux or an 82 or the ‘61, we now have two bottles. So that essentially led to the collapse of that massive blue-chip section.
When I think back on it, it hurts my stomach. But it was something necessary at the time and, you know, you do what you're told.
Professionalism
OYEDIRAN: One of Rick's best attributes is that he's the same person every day. There's no ups; there's no downs. He gives you Rick Rubel every day. I can tell you that in the 10 years I worked at Charleston Grill, I maybe saw Rick get angry two times, and one of the times I actually didn't know if he was joking or not.
MIKE VAN BEYRER: We started surfing together; that’s how we met. A lot of people don't know this, but Rick is a wave magnet…he's kind of fearless out there. He's mainly a long boarder, but I’ve seen him on short boards, and he's equally as good out there.
He's very well rounded in the surf, as he is in the wine industry. He makes things look easy: He's very graceful in what he does.
JULIUS: We would all hope that our buyers were as responsible and effective and personable and understanding as Rick. He made us feel like we were equals, and that's a powerful, powerful thing. I mean, that goes back to Carnegie 101, right? When the customer makes the salesperson feel that way, that's special.
He was always prepared, whenever he sat down, he had glasses ready, water poured. And he brought a sophistication to the meetings, just by his presence.
If I ever said gravitas, and he found out about it, he would never talk to me, so I won’t use that word, but it was a casual version.
MARSHALL: One thing I learned (from Rick) about trade tastings was to go to all of them. It's so easy to kind of feel jaded about tastings when you get to taste a lot of wine, but he reinforced how valuable that process is.
Rick and I are kind of notorious for being the first ones at tastings. We want to be there as early as possible, probably before they’re ready to have us, and taste as many wines as fast as we can before they get mobbed with people. He'll grab two glasses, one for white one for red, and beeline to open spots.
There's a lot of value in just getting to places rather than looking for the special wine that everyone's clamoring for. You’ll get there.
BUSHEY: Sometimes when you're doing a tasting for 30 people, it can be chaos. And it was never like that with Rick. Everything was always perfectly prepared beforehand. The wines were always the perfect temperature. Everything had been tasted beforehand; there were no bad bottles. Everything was top notch.
Legacy
BRONCHTEIN: Whenever you say Rick Rubel’s name to anybody, they go, "Oh my God, Rick." Like, literally, there's no one else that I've said their name and everybody has the same reaction. He just has fans on fans on fans.
EMERSON: There is no doubt about his impact on the scene for all of us.
JULIUS: He was certainly here at the right time. It was a seismic shift in the wine community from that point forward, and he was certainly the progenitor of it.
OYEDIRAN: My experience in the wine world was strictly from Rick's perspective. And it's a hell of a perspective to be around, right? It wasn't until I branched out that I started to learn that not everyone is like, Rick: I lucked out 100 percent that he happened to be my mentor.
KAVANUAGH: I think about what he has done for the community wine wise, and I truly don't believe anyone has had the impact on that city that he has. I wish that a billion other people would know that about him because he changed the way people think about wine in that town.
TRIFFON: I've enjoyed a long career in the wine business in metro Detroit, and there's no one I've worked with that I value more than Rick Rubel, and that's the truth. People who worked with Rick, who knew Rick in Michigan, and it's been a long time since he's worked here, they remember him like it was yesterday: He made such an impression on people.
OYEDIRAN: He always gave the greatest respect to Madeline Triffon. He would talk about her like she's the queen mother. So kudos to him for always representing his mentor. I could, like, throw some foil in a wine bucket after opening a bottle of Champagne and Rick would come back and grab it. And he'd be like, ‘You know what Madeline would say to you if she saw that?’
I heard Madeline's name that often. That was such a reference point.
MARSHALL: When Rick's not there, for me, it was trying to make Rick proud and doing things in a way that he knew was right. He was always saying, "Oh, Madeline would be so upset if she saw this.’ He knew the right way to do things when no one’s watching.
RUBEL: It all goes back to Madeline Triffon. She would call it fairy dust; just give it away. Right? Whatever it is, whether that's your knowledge or sharing wine. You don't know what it's going to turn out to be. You don't know who it's going to take hold with. But it does happen.
It happened to me. I was just a bartender at a restaurant working with Madeline Triffon. It all traces back to her. So maybe that’s the real story: Madeline.