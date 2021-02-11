This is the easiest, tastiest, prettiest chocolate cake you can make for Valentine's Day

The prospect of Valentine’s Day without a romantic partner is apparently so frightful that there are entire product lines and marketing campaigns built around the crisis: According to the news releases jamming my inbox, Galentine’s Day, a synchronous celebration of female friendship invented by a sitcom, is now a legitimate holiday.

At this point, I’m certainly not going to begrudge restaurants another takeout opportunity: If women want to order pizza in honor of their pals, great.

Unfortunately, that’s not a solution to my Valentine’s Day void.

I’m going into Valentine’s Day without a stand mixer, which never before struck me as a problem. I didn’t need any fancy kitchen appliances to see me through Thanksgiving, Passover and the Fourth of July. But thanks to remote work arrangements, my husband and I are now living in the same place for the first time in eight years, and he wants a chocolate cake for Valentine’s Day.

Since I’ve just outed myself as the non-owner of a mixer, you won’t be shocked to learn I’m not much of a baker. I’m neither patient nor precise, and I’d much rather eat salt than sugar: Approximately half of the baking projects I’ve pursued in my life involved cheese straws. (If I was more precise, I could tell you exactly how many. Let’s call it three.)

Still, if my husband wants a chocolate cake, I can certainly make a cake. I just needed a recipe compatible with my limited equipment arsenal, so asked members of The Post and Courier Food section Facebook group for advice.

In the post, I referred to my husband as Mr. Middlebrow, since chocolate cake struck me as a conventional request. But the descriptor also captured the kind of cake I needed, since I didn’t want to resort to a mix or attempt a recipe written for someone with a pastry degree.

My wished-for cake would be relatively easy to make and overwhelmingly delicious to eat. Plus, although I didn’t make this instruction explicit, I wanted a recipe that had been published online. I know there are countless exceptional cookbooks devoted to cake, but I only intended to make one chocolate cake, one time.

Plenty of people had suggestions, ranging from a Martha Stewart one-bowl concoction to a vegan wacky cake. In the end, I went with trusted names: Stella Parks’ Devil’s Food Cake; Emily Luchetti’s Chocolate Layer Cake and Molly O’Neill’s Blackout Cake, inspired by a cake sold at Ebinger’s bakery chain in Brooklyn and vouched for by FAB founder Randi Weinstein.

I screwed up the Blackout Cake. When it came time to assemble the thing, I had four layers of cake. The recipe ordered me to “Place one layer on a cake round or plate (and) generously swath the layer with filling.” Then I was supposed to cover it with another layer and repeat. I could see where this was going.

Except I saw it all wrong: Rather than sit the fourth layer atop the cake, I was directed to crumble it into little pieces and press it to the cake’s frosted sides for a stucco-like finish.

In other words, my “generous swaths” were downright stingy, because I only swathed twice, instead of thrice, as I’d anticipated when I doled out the filling. Not surprisingly, I ended up with a dry cake.

Maybe I would have read the entire recipe first if I hadn’t already spent so much time making the chocolate Swiss buttercream for the Devil’s Food Cake, headlined “One Bowl, No Mixer, Diabolically Easy.”

That might be accurate so far as the cake goes, but the cake calls for buttercream, and the buttercream calls for a stand mixer.

Honestly, while my hand mixer and I have now retired from making meringue, the buttercream was the best thing about the cake, which was as relentlessly rich as promised. But despite investing in the highest quality cocoa and dark chocolate, I wasn’t as wowed by its flavor as the online comment writers who declared it “brilliant,” “amazing,” “outstanding” and “divine.”

Trust them, not me. I don’t have enough baking experience to know what mistakes I made in this instance, but I’m confident I was at fault.

You could probably make the Devil’s Food Cake without a hitch. Or you could just make Emily Luchetti’s Chocolate Layer Cake instead.

Many thanks to Angel Powell of South City PR for coming up with this cake, which she described on Facebook as her “go-to chocolate cake ... delicious and always a hit.”

Confirmed! It was also the prettiest of the three cakes, with a glossy frosting that looks exactly like what a pastry ought to wear for Valentine’s Day. The only minor imperfection was the texture, which was a little bit grainy and a little bit tough.

That’s an issue easily fixed. I just need a stand mixer. After all, I might want to make this cake again.