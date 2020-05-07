These restaurants across the Charleston area are offering Mother's Day takeout packages

Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday in May because back in 1908, when the holiday was first officially observed, it was the churchgoing day closest to the date on which founder Anna Jarvis’ mother had died.
(According to a history of the holiday published a half-century later, the proto-Mom was “the most loving and lovable teacher, with the sweetest voice,” as well as a cleanliness crusader and Sunday school teacher.)
The elder Jarvis’ misfortune to succumb in the spring has since proved a boon to mothers, yielding countless bouquets of fresh flowers. And the season is perfectly compatible with picnics, which is how many families will celebrate this year. While some South Carolina restaurants have reopened their outdoor seating areas, the traditional Mother’s Day buffet is off the table in the wake of COVID-19.
Although there are no rules dictating what a Mother’s Day meal comprises, the following restaurants and catering companies are offering themed packages for the holiday this weekend:
Dockery’s, dockerysdi.com, 843-471-1130
A note on Dockery’s online ordering form informs customers that “emojis may not reach the kitchen,” so if a $75 leg of lamb with a choice of two sides makes you feel beaming-face-with-smiling-eyes, you may have to say as much at curbside. The package also includes a bottle a sparkling wine. Winking face.
Duvall Catering & Events, duvallevents.com, 843-763-9222
Leave it to an event producer to come up with the extras necessary for a Mother’s Day experience, including a bouquet and blueberry mint lemonade cocktail mix. The $125 package also features salads, tomato pie, fried chicken and shortbread to feed 4-6 people.
Edmund’s Oast, edmundsoast.com, 843-847-6743
If your mother is thirsty, the $275 celebration kit from Edmund’s Oast includes three bottles of wine and four bottles of beer, along with five different kinds of dessert. The centerpiece of the package is a 40-ounce prime rib.
Eva’s on Main, evasonmain.com, 843-873-5081
On its Facebook page, Eva’s is suggesting that a diamond ring from fellow Summerville small business Hanebrink Jewelers would be a nice Mother’s Day gift. But for celebrants on a budget, its holiday meal is priced at $10.95. The chicken or ham dinner serves one, and includes dressing, cranberry sauce, two sides, a biscuit or corn muffin and banana pudding.
Good Food Catering, goodfoodcatering.com, 843-723-7952
Holy City Hospitality’s catering arm is offering a $75 spread for the classy set. Components include quiche, mini croissants and a crudité platter. There aren’t any sweets in the standard lineup, but $10 buys a batch of chocolate mousse and toppings.
The Grocery, thegrocerycharleston.com, 843-302-8825
Every year, the first test of how well you know your mother occurs when you’re standing in the greeting card aisle. And this year, The Grocery is ready with a follow-up quiz: Surf or turf? Whether you order short ribs or fish, it costs $125. Fixings include little gem salad, new potatoes and spring vegetables.
Jackrabbit Filly, jackrabbitfilly.com, 843-460-0037
Newly back in business with a takeout-only menu, Jackrabbit Filly is offering an a la carte brunch on Sunday, including an egg sandwich, French toast and a double cheeseburger made with Holy City Hogs pork. Customers who plan ahead can also order a $45 Roadside Blooms bouquet, presented in a vase.
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, martinsbbqjoint.com, 843-790-0838
Martin’s website urges potential customers to “give mom a break in the kitchen.” But few moms or dads have a full-size smoker, so parents of all kinds might be interested in a $94.99 package including pork loin, pea salad, corn pudding and one gallon of tea or lemonade, among other Southernisms.
Renzo, renzochs.com, 843-952-7864
Bagels used to be an every Sunday special at Renzo, but the scrappy pizza shop has been busy putting out pies. But the popular bagels are back this Sunday; they’re available in $18-$20 six-packs, with cream cheese included.
Zero Restaurant + Bar, zerogeorge.com, 843-817-7900
Mothers can have it all at Zero, which is selling a brunch-plus-dinner package for $250. There are six bagels for the morning, and beef Wellington for the evening. It’s up to Mother to decide when to use the accompanying ingredients to make mimosas.