These Charleston area restaurants are equipped with patio heaters for safer outdoor dining

Restaurant patio heaters are so scarce in Charleston that even Google has trouble finding them. Prompted to come up with a list of winterized dining areas, the search engine produces approximately half a page of hits before suggesting dinner in Seattle.

Unlike restaurant owners in traditionally cold places, restaurateurs here have little incentive to spend thousands of dollars on effective and legal outdoor heating systems.

And by the time Lowcountry temperatures dipped into the less-than-comfortable range, patio heaters were in short supply. A San Diego restaurant owner who this month was finally forced to confront 40-degree evenings discovered the equipment was backordered through March, according to an NBC affiliate’s report.

“Never knew heaters would be such a big topic of discussion,” Charleston area restaurant publicist Kerry Welch this week admitted.

But with lows forecast to remain at or below 50 degrees until Dec. 11, heaters are suddenly on everyone’s lips. They’re just not on every local restaurant patio.

Here’s where you can dine in electrified warmth (although sometimes only by reservation, so it’s always wise to call ahead or consult the restaurant’s website before heading out):

CHARLESTON

Barbadoes Room, 115 Meeting St., 843-577-2400, millshouse.com

Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com

Bistronomy by Nico, 64 Spring St., 843-410-6221

Cru Café, 18 Pinckney St., 843-534-2434, crucafe.com

Edmund’s Oast, 1081 Morrison Drive, 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com **Winner of a Dr. Leon Banov Banner of Distinction for COVID safety**

Estadio, 122 Spring St., 843-793-1029, estadio-chs.com

Fleet Landing, 186 Concord St., 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net

Frannie and the Fox, 181 Church St., 843-414-1673, hotelemeline.com

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Le Farfalle, 15 Beaufain St., 843-212-0920, lefarfallecharleston.com

Melfi’s, 721 King St., 843-513-0307, eatatmelfis.com

The Thoroughbred Club, 205 Meeting St., 843-722-4900, belmond.com

FOLLY BEACH

Lowlife Bar, 106 E. Hudson Ave., 843-633-0460, lowlifebar.com **Winner of a Dr. Leon Banov Banner of Distinction for COVID safety**

JAMES ISLAND

Kwei Fei, 1977 Maybank Highway, 843-225-0094, kweifei.com

MOUNT PLEASANT

NICO, 201 Coleman Blvd., 843-352-7969, nicoshemcreek.com **Winner of a Dr. Leon Banov Banner of Distinction for COVID safety**

Page’s Okra Grill, 302 Coleman Blvd., 843-881-3333, pagesokragrill.com

Post House, 101 Pitt St., 843-203-7678, theposthouseinn.com

NORTH CHARLESTON

843 Korean BBQ & Sushi House, 6601 Rivers Ave., 843-764-9578, 843koreanbbq.co **Winner of a Dr. Leon Banov Banner of Distinction for COVID safety**

SUMMERVILLE

Low Country Fish Camp, 903 Central Ave., 843-285-8558, lowcountryfishcamp.com

Oscar’s of Summerville, 207 W. 5th N St., 843-871-3800, oscarsofsummerville.com

Know of a heated restaurant patio that’s not on this list? Shoot an e-mail to hraskin@postandcourier.com