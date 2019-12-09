‘Tis the season to start fielding calls about what’s now known as “Jewish Christmas,” but was a little-documented phenomenon back when I wrote my graduate thesis about it.
(To give you an idea of how much else has changed in the past 20 years, the paper was titled “Identity Takeout: How American Jews Made Chinese Food Their Ethnic Cuisine.” Nowadays, the term “ethnic” is generally avoided in culinary contexts, and American Jews have become American Jewish people.)
As I’ve told the reporters who ring me up, it makes me a little sad to see people with no connection to Judaism co-opt the Chinese food-and-a-movie habit, because the tradition has real significance to a group of people who are annually reminded that 98 percent of Americans don’t share their spiritual and cultural practices. In other words, I’m the one out there grousing about the real meaning of Jewish Christmas.
But I get it: Plum sauce beats plum pudding. Even those who didn’t grow up with lo mein on Dec. 25 can be forgiven for craving it. And if you’re going to make Chinese-American food part of your holiday, whether you call it Christmas, Jewish Christmas or just a day off, you might as well go for the good stuff. Fortunately, three Charleston area restaurants have you covered.
Butcher & Bee
Dec. 23, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
The planned meal at Butcher & Bee may not perfectly resemble the lazy Susan feasts you recall from childhood days: According to owner Michael Shemtov, the “General Tso’s; fried rice, and stir fry (will be) made with the quality ingredients found in our everyday menu.” For the special event, the restaurant is suspending its regular menu. Tickets aren’t required, but reservations are a must. For more information, visit butcherandbee.com.
Josephine
Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Christmas Eve Chinese food is returning to Josephine, which since the last edition of the holiday has changed its name to reflect its status as a full-fledged bistro, rather than merely a wine bar. Dishes will be priced a la carte; last year, the menu included potstickers; blistered green beans; Kung Pao chicken; beef with broccoli; lo mein and fried rice. To learn more, visit facebook.com/josephinebistro.
Kwei Fei
Dec. 24, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
While the standard Sichuan menu, recently profiled on the front page of The Post and Courier’s food section, will remain in effect for Christmas Eve, guests will also have the chance to order off an Americanized menu.
“To honor the tradition from our NYC days…we’ll be including favorites like beef-and-broccoli; lo mein; General Tso’s and others,” owner Tina Schuttenberg says, adding, “No substitutions. But you probably already know we’re not really into that anyway.” For more information, visit facebook.com/events/503429643718978.