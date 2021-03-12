The stimulus package has $28.6B for restaurants. Here's how SC owners can get their share.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law March 11 includes several measures designed to help people who last year suffered major financial setbacks, such as restaurant employees who were out of work for months or more. Stimulus checks, child tax credits and expanded unemployment benefits should put more money in their pockets.

But the portion of the package that’s the biggest deal for the restaurant industry as a whole is Section 5003, which allocates $28.6 billion in grants for restaurants, bars and other food establishments.

Known as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the section is based on the Restaurants Act program first proposed in April 2020 and championed by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, an organization which counts Charlestonians among its leaders.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, this week told group members in a Zoom call the bill “would not look like it does without the IRC; you helped us craft provisions specific to your needs.”

Blumenauer freely admitted the money set aside for grants is a fraction of the $120 billion originally floated. For that reason, backers are anxious to make sure that restaurant owners who need the assistance most aren’t left out of the process.

While Blumenauer has said he hopes for restaurants to see relief in matter of weeks, not months, the Small Business Administration has not yet announced when it will start accepting applications for funding. Still, he and others invested in restaurant recovery are urging owners to familiarize themselves with the program now.

Here’s what you need to know:

How big are these grants?

Potentially very big. Restaurant groups are cleared for up to $10 million, while individual restaurants could receive up to $5 million. But to the consternation of some New Yorkers who feel like their city’s strict regulations should be considered when the money’s awarded, these grants aren’t merit-based.

Instead, they’re calculated according to a very straightforward equation.

To determine your potential grant amount, subtract 2019 revenue from 2020 revenue, then subtract how much you received in Payroll Protection Plans loans.

For example, let’s say Lucy’s Lemonade Stand made $14 in 2019. But Lucy only sold one 50-cent cup of lemonade before the pandemic forced her to shut down for remainder of 2020. She didn’t qualify for PPP because she doesn’t have any employees, so she could be looking at $13.50 in relief.

Wait, are lemonade stands in the running for this money? What about food trucks?

So long as the public turns to you for food service, your business is likely eligible. According to the law, your business could be a “restaurant, food stand, food truck, food cart, caterer, saloon, inn, tavern, bar, lounge, brewpub, taproom” or the tasting room of a licensed beverage producer.

But what if I didn’t open my saloon until 2020?

All restaurants are eligible for funding, regardless of opening date. In fact, even restaurants which haven’t yet opened are eligible. The only difference is how the grant amounts are calculated. For example, if you’re aiming to open a restaurant in November, you can apply for funding equal to the money you spent on eligible expenses prior to March 11.

What are eligible expenses?

One of the problems with PPP is the money could only be spent on payroll, even though many restaurateurs really needed help paying the rent. Restaurant Revitalization funds can be used on a broad range of expenses, including, but not limited to: payroll, mortgage, rent, utilities, supplies, food and beverage, and paid sick leave.

I didn’t get a PPP loan because I couldn’t get a meeting with a bank. Is that going to be a problem with this program?

Probably not. This program will be administered by the Small Business Administration, and while it’s possible the agency will ask private banks to serve as middlemen, those familiar with federal operations say it’s unlikely that the SBA will outsource the responsibility of collecting and reviewing applications.

It seems like most of this federal money ends up going to big companies: I remember last year when Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris got millions of dollars from the government. Is that going to happen again?

Not every beneficiary will be as small as Lucy’s Lemonade Stand, but big-name chains are out of the picture this time around. Establishments affiliated with a group that has more than 20 locations are ineligible, as are publicly traded companies.

Additionally, $5 billion of the $28.6 billion total is reserved for businesses which grossed less than $500,000 in 2019.

So is every applicant guaranteed money?

No. But certain businesses will get a head start at requesting it, in part to compensate for the inequities of the PPP process. Businesses owned by women or veterans, as well as those classified by the SBA as socially or economically disadvantaged will be given priority consideration during the program’s first three weeks.

My revenues still aren’t anywhere close to pre-COVID levels: If my financial situation doesn’t improve soon, I may have to close my restaurant. If that happens, do I get to keep the grant?

All unused funds must be returned to the government, but these are grants, not loans. According to Blumenauer’s office, if a restaurant owner tries and fails to stay open, he or she does not have to repay the grant money already spent.

What can I do to get ready to apply?

First, keep checking the SBA website (sba.gov) for updates on the program’s start date.

Second, make sure you have your paperwork in order. In addition to income statements, the Independent Restaurant Coalition (saverestaurants.org) has posted a guide to obtaining a DUNS number and registering with the federal SAMS system. You’ll need to do both before filing an application.

Are there other sources of funding for struggling restaurants?

In the short term, The James Beard Foundation on March 15 will open its second application round for its Food and Beverage Investment Fund for Black and Indigenous Americans. The online application portal for the first-come, first-serve program will be open from 12 noon- 6 p.m.

For more details, visit jamesbeard.org.