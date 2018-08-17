South Carolina peach season is nearing an end, but that doesn’t mean the state’s eaters have to give up their peach enchiladas.
“You can make them with canned peaches,” said Lynn Dixon, manager of McLeod Farms’ roadside market in McBee. “You just have to drain them really, really good.”
McBee resident Hettie Wilkerson in 2004 entered peach enchiladas in the farm’s peach cook-off and went on to win a statewide contest with her recipe. Since then, the jazzed-up dumplings have become a regional sensation, appearing in Southern Living and outselling every other sweet at McLeod Farms.
The secret, Dixon says, also comes from a can.
“I think it’s the Mountain Dew, really,” she said.
Wilkerson hadn’t considered pouring soda over peach dumplings before she read another recipe calling for exactly that treatment.
“I said, ‘I got to do this,’ ” she recalled.
Wilkerson personalized the recipe with cinnamon and extra sugar, and was thrilled with the semi-syrupy results.
“Around home, it’s been my signature recipe ever since,” she says. “The Mountain Dew is what really changes the flavor of them. It just adds a little extra kick.”
For dessert fans who don’t want to fuss with canned peach syrup, both Dixon and Wilkerson said the Mountain Dew-enhanced recipe works just as well with apples. That’s what McLeod Farms will use for its autumn cobblers and enchiladas.
“Most people think you really bust and work hard, but it’s so easy,” Wilkerson said.
Peach enchiladas
Ingredients
2 8-ounce tubes of crescent rolls
2 sticks of butter
1 ½ cups of sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4-6 peaches, peeled and quartered, or 2 cans of peach slices
1 12-ounce Mountain Dew
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt butter. Add sugar and cinnamon.
Unroll crescent dough and place one peach quarter, or three canned peach slices, on each crescent. Roll dough around peach from large end to small. Place in 12x10x2-inch pan. Pour butter mixture over the rolls and then pour Mountain Dew on top. Bake for 45 minutes.