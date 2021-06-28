The Post and Courier's food editor and critic says goodbye

My mother’s newest hobby is reminiscing. She’s picked up the habit of going through the same drawers and closets in search of mementos, which she sometimes passes along to me via text message. Apparently, when I was a kid, my big ambition was to fly away from home and eat Cream of Wheat.

I am not nearly so sentimental. I have a keen professional interest in the past, but zero desire to look back at my own life. In other words, I am not the type of person who ought to write a farewell column. But with my time at The Post and Courier coming to an end on July 2, I should probably give it a shot.

When the paper first announced my hire in 2013, I braced for all kinds of responses from readers and other Charleston-area residents. I had twice before moved into new markets as a food critic and knew that people who work and eat in restaurants are understandably curious about who holds the position.

Yet, as I prepared to move to South Carolina, it was oddly quiet. Nobody came calling for my credentials or threw out questions to test my opinions.

Finally, I asked a freelance writer based in Charleston why there wasn’t any chatter. He explained that everyone in Charleston already went to all of the restaurants, so there wasn’t anything left for a writer to say about them.

He was right that people here are tremendously enthusiastic diners.

But it seems like over the past eight years, we’ve found plenty to talk about.

On my first day in the newsroom, I was asked to please turn in two stories a week and encouraged to be at my desk by 10 a.m. Almost immediately, it was clear that approach wouldn't cut it. The area's growing culinary scene was rich in history and significance, and teeming with stories to cover. (Pretty sure my bosses still don’t know that during those first few laid-back weeks, I had a second day job at a tux shop.)

I am incredibly grateful to The Post and Courier’s leadership for allowing me to overhaul the food section, and proud of the recognition it has received, including awards from the Society for Features Journalism, the Association of Food Journalists, S.C. Press Association and The James Beard Foundation.

The honors reflect the hard work of my talented colleagues on the copy and design desks, as well as those in the digital and photo departments.

They are also a testament to The Post and Courier’s community of subscribers, who have actively engaged with our food section from the start. I feel very lucky to have had such a smart and curious audience here. Thank you for reading.

As for where I’m headed, I can’t say much here about my plans. But to correct two misconceptions stemming from what other media outlets have reported, I am staying in Charleston and will no longer be contributing to The Post and Courier.

Still, I am confident that whoever succeeds me as food editor will do a fantastic job connecting you with meaningful food-and-drink experiences and making sure you have a handle on all you need to know to eat well in the Lowcountry.

Until someone is in place, reporter Kalyn Oyer will be fielding your emails. You can also call 843-577-7111 with news tips or section questions.

Through Friday, though, you can still catch me at hraskin@postandcourier.com. Maybe let me know if you’ve found a great place to eat Cream of Wheat.