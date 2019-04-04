The Spirited Brunch, The Post and Courier’s annual self-guided culinary tour of downtown congregations, returns this month for its third go-around. But in a departure from previous years, the event now brings with it an opportunity for pre-gaming.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 28, The Post and Courier is hosting a VIP kickoff party at TD Arena for Spirited Brunch tour-goers. The McAlister Hospitality Suite reception will feature gospel music and mimosas, and should provide the perfect backdrop for route planning. Volunteers versed in tour logistics will be on hand to answer questions.
Additionally, the first 150 attendees will receive commemorative tote bags, which are ideal accessories for a day spent collecting brochures with overviews of church architecture and handouts outlining spiritual practices.
Then again, a Spirited Brunch tour-goer might instead choose to eat ice cream at one house of worship and cake at another before calling it a day. There is no one right way to tour on a Spirited Brunch. The event was designed to give residents and tourists alike a chance to peer into prayerful spaces, which aren’t always open to the general public, and to learn about the communities that enliven them through the snacks they serve. (And while food and faith are central to the program, attendees also tend to learn about history and architecture along the way.)
This year, the 20 participating downtown congregations will be joined for the first time by representatives of local houses of worship that aren’t located on the peninsula, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Hindu Temple. A map with more details is available at bit.ly/spiritedbrunch2019.
There is no fee for the Spirited Brunch, which runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m., and no registration is required. But the lead-up VIP reception is a ticketed event: Tickets are priced at $15 each, and can be purchased here. Hope to see you on April 28.