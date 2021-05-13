The Post and Courier Food section wants to hear about your first time back in a restaurant

The timeline for attaining COVID-19 immunity following vaccination is impeccably clear: Wait two weeks after a one-dose shot, or two weeks after the second shot of a two-dose vaccine, and you’re good to go. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, that information is printed in a pastel blue box with stock art of a vial so vaccine recipients won’t miss it.

But the mind isn’t always in sync with the immune system. Even people who understand and accept the science surrounding vaccines still have to deal with their feelings about safety and risk, which aren’t on any kind of standardized schedule.

Following an event as traumatic as the pandemic, many people are understandably clinging to habits which helped them survive it, such as wearing masks and avoiding indoor gatherings. The phenomenon of lingering stress about exposure is so common that it has a catchy name: Reentry anxiety.

And while there’s no way to know precisely how many Americans are experiencing it, a study released in March by the American Psychological Association found approximately half of adults are “uneasy about adjusting to in-person interaction.”

In other words, just because the dates on a vaccination card say it’s OK to eat indoors with strangers doesn’t mean its holder is about to rush into restaurants.

Some people returned to restaurants as soon as they could.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Some people don’t know when they’ll again feel comfortable with an activity that they rigorously trained themselves to associate with mortal danger.

There isn’t a single right way to approach dining in public again — which, according to Columbia University psychiatry professor Robert Klitzman, is part of the mental struggle. “We don’t deal well with ambiguities,” he wrote in an essay about post-vaccination behavior.

Yet if you have decided in the past month or so to go back to restaurants after an extended pandemic hiatus, we’d love to hear about your first restaurant visit in the era of vaccines.

Specifically, we’re hoping you’ll call and tell our voicemail system all about your experience. Just leave a short message at 843-310-2763 and don’t skimp on the details. We want to hear about where you went, what you ordered, what felt strange and what felt familiar.

Don’t worry if your meal didn’t seem exceptionally special. After all, that’s one sign of the normalcy that the vaccines are meant to facilitate.

As always, thank you for your help.