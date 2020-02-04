In a bid to recapture the dining public’s attention, The Macintosh has appointed a new executive chef.

“Charleston loves The Macintosh. Nobody thinks badly about The Macintosh,” says Ayanna “JC” John-Carter, who last month took over the top kitchen job at the Upper King Street restaurant. “But nobody talks about The Macintosh. We’re going to put it on the map a little bit.”

When The Macintosh opened in 2011, publications lavished praise on opening chef Jeremiah Bacon’s sourcing and grasp of technique, recognized by the James Beard Foundation with a spot on its Best New Restaurant longlist. In keeping with the spirit of the time, the restaurant was then celebrated for its lively ambiance and meaty showstoppers, such as bone marrow bread pudding and grilled deckle.

With “a name like Bacon, you can imagine the kinds of food you’re in for,” Bon Appetit’s Andrew Knowlton wrote admiringly, explaining why he rated The Macintosh as one of the year’s top 50 openings.

One measure of changes in the food world since is Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants” roundup. When The Macintosh made John Mariani’s list in 2012, there were only four women mentioned in the main feature: The co-owner of State Bird Provisions in San Francisco, the owners of Sobou in New Orleans, and a 22-year-old steakhouse hostess who told the magazine that when customers are rude, “I just smile.”

At six of the 21 restaurants selected in 2019 by Jeff Gordinier for Esquire honors, the executive chef is a woman. And now The Macintosh can claim the same.

“We’re going to bring a lot of lady power,” John-Carter says when asked how she plans to reinvigorate the local favorite.

John-Carter, 26, grew up in New Jersey. (“Exit 9,” she clarifies. “I’ve got a lot of pride about that.”) Her father, who emigrated from Guyana, and mother, whose family moved north from Georgia when she was young, didn’t maintain a strictly vegetarian household. But they limited their animal consumption to fish and chicken, which John-Carter says still shapes her cooking today.

“I’m very vegetable-forward,” John-Carter says, adding that she’s also lactose intolerant. “I want to showcase the beautiful vegetables here.”

Among the dishes she’s developed for The Macintosh is a brassica salad, which she says she feels no pressure to serve if the right produce isn’t available. The restaurant’s longstanding adherence to seasonal cooking “is my favorite part of The Macintosh,” she says.

Prior to joining The Macintosh, John-Carter worked at Donetto, Indaco’s counterpart in Atlanta. A graduate of The Art Institute of Atlanta, John-Carter came to the Indigo Road restaurant group from Watchman’s Seafood & Spirits.

“I knew when I was 8 that I was going to be a chef,” John-Carter says. “I’ve never wanted to do anything else in my whole life.”

Still, John-Carter wasn’t necessarily sold on staying at Donetto. She was considering what to do next in her career when chief restaurant officer Jon Murray called to talk about relocation.

“It honestly wasn’t a hard decision,” she says, adding that the original plan for her to serve as The Macintosh’s chef de cuisine until she felt ready for a promotion was accelerated within months of her arrival.

According to a press release, “JC’s infectious laughter, high energy and positive outlook toward the culinary industry make her an invaluable member of The Macintosh team.”

Cultivating positivity is a high priority for John-Carter.

“Honestly, I want to put a lot of good vibes into it because I feel like happy cooks make happy food,” she says. “More than anything, I want to create an environment where people want to work.”