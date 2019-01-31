An overwhelming number of food events confine their focus to the farm and the table, suggesting through their programming that people eat well because growers harvest vegetables and chefs prepare them. For the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, though, the S.C. Department of Agriculture is broadening its scope to include the culinary school instructors, salt makers, fishermen and millers who also shape the state’s dining scene.
“It's going to be a total immersion in South Carolina's farm-to-food culture as it is today, emphasizing the breadth of players, from James Beard winners to meat-and-three chefs and everything in between,” pledges food writer Matt Lee.
For the second year in a row, Lee and his brother and writing partner, Ted Lee, were tasked with putting together the agency’s demo lineup for the annual festival. At press time, they’d scheduled close to three dozen culinary professionals to take the SCDA Fresh on The Menu Kitchen Stage Feb. 15-17, with a few slots left open for what Matt Lee calls “late-breaking treats.”
“This year, we’ve paired chefs with the farmers, fishermen and producers they love, and we’re super-excited about them,” Ted Lee says.
Among the pairings are Cynthia Wong of Life Raft Treats and Patrick Myers of Lowcountry Creamery, set to make marmalade sandwich ice cream with grapefruit from Wong’s backyard, and Corrie and Shuai Wang of Short Grain and Caitlyn Myer of Charleston Oyster Farm, previewing an oyster stew bound for the menu at the Wangs’ forthcoming restaurant.
Other Charleston highlights include Robert Stehling of Hominy Grill demonstrating shad roe with scrambled eggs; chef BJ Dennis teaming up with Germaine Jenkins of Fresh Future Farm and Joseph Field of Fields Farm to make mustard and turnip greens “with a twist;” and Carolina Gold popsicles, courtesy of McCrady’s Jim Stein and Katy Keefe.
The Lee Brothers will also step into the elevated kitchen to cook stewed cabbage with Angie Bellinger of Workman’s Café.
Programming in Marion Square begins each festival day at 11 a.m. Both Lees emphasize that admission is free. No tickets are required, Matt Lee says, and food samples are included in the non-price.
“We view this as an opportunity to kick off an entire season of culinary entertainments in Charleston,” he adds.
For a full schedule and more information, visit sewe.com.