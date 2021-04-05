The Kingstide is now open on Daniel Island

Daniel Island may have been the rare South Carolina landmass ringed by water that paying diners couldn’t see while they were eating.

The town this spring gained its first waterfront restaurant, The Kingstide, furnished with windowed dining rooms on two levels. The venue is the second Daniel Island project from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which earlier this year opened Daniel Island Market and Eatery.

At The Kingstide, the menu emphasizes seafood. Executive chef Kevin Getzewich’s dishes include fish bologna sliders, lobster rolls, fish stew and crab tonnarelli. The cocktail portion of the menu is divided into shaken, frozen and spirit-free categories.

Located at 32 River Landing Drive, The Kingstide is open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 843-216-3832 or search for The Kingstide on Facebook or Instagram.