The Kingstide is now open on Daniel Island

Emily Desrosier (from left), Caroline Beilke, Sandy Dominick, and Lindy Morgan clink their glasses while sitting on the upper patio of The Kingstide on Daniel Island on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The group of friends say they like to get together and meet at different restaurants. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Visitors to The Kingstide enjoy nice weather on the upstairs patio at the newly opened waterfront restaurant on Daniel Island on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com
Daniel Island may have been the rare South Carolina landmass ringed by water that paying diners couldn’t see while they were eating.
The town this spring gained its first waterfront restaurant, The Kingstide, furnished with windowed dining rooms on two levels. The venue is the second Daniel Island project from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which earlier this year opened Daniel Island Market and Eatery.
At The Kingstide, the menu emphasizes seafood. Executive chef Kevin Getzewich’s dishes include fish bologna sliders, lobster rolls, fish stew and crab tonnarelli. The cocktail portion of the menu is divided into shaken, frozen and spirit-free categories.
Located at 32 River Landing Drive, The Kingstide is open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 843-216-3832 or search for The Kingstide on Facebook or Instagram.
(From left) Christine Williamson, Mia Breau, Marlo Greene, Tiffiny Kitchin, and Clarice Cawood enjoy drinks on the patio overlooking the Wando River at The Kingstide on Daniel Island on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
The downstairs portion of The Kingstide, which offers an assortment of raw and wood-fired seafood, features large windows with a view of the Wando River on Daniel Island on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff
