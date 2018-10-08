With downtown Charleston restaurants closing at an alarming rate, what’s a diner to do? The simplest answer is to patronize the restaurants that stand for the best of the local food scene.
And The Grocery, long one of my favorite restaurants, is making that task easy with a new happy hour program.
Chef Kevin Johnson’s restaurant has lately embarked on a campaign for more attention, hiring the same PR firm employed by Husk and hanging a new shingle above its door at 4 Cannon St. Personally, I’m not crazy about the sign, which to me looks drearily generic. But the happy hour menu should get folks flocking to the restaurant, a past semi-finalist for James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef Southeast honors.
The Grocery has happy hour’ed before, but its snack selection was previously written on a chalkboard hung above the bar. Now there’s a printed menu, listing $4 crisped pimento cheese; $5 duck wings; three wines and three cocktails, all priced at $6 apiece.
To be clear, this is a tremendously good deal for food that rates among the best in the city. People always get excited about Restaurant Week, during which $40 (plus tax and tip) buys a beet salad, tiny steak and slice of chocolate cheesecake. I’d rather spend that money on The Grocery’s pimento cheese, Kung Pao wings, Buffalo-sauced okra, fried chicken sandwich, clam flatbread, duck liver mousse and two local beers. That works out to $36, and feeds two. If you’re more comfortable with round numbers, you can double up on the cheese.
Because I was alone and in the midst of a workday when I dropped by The Grocery, I didn’t order all of the above. But the duck liver was rich and sweet with pickled watermelon rind, and the flatbread made the most of the longstanding relationship between briny clams and fat bacon. Since The Grocery owns a wood-fired oven, I’m surprised it hasn’t sooner tapped into the love of all things pizza-ish: The flatbread’s underside was perfectly charred. Perhaps it’s maudlin to say so, but the dish is a good reminder of why it’s so essential to support Charleston’s restaurant scene.
Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.