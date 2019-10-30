Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston? Do you shudder at the prospect of slamming together a cornucopia of fall flavors for your nightmare in-laws and ingrate children? Never fear, for these downtown Charleston restaurants have heroically stepped into the holiday breach, offering you and yours a professional alternative to Thanksgiving dinner at home.
Where applicable/available, we've including fixed-menu pricing; every listing comes with a phone number, because in virtually every case, reservations are either required or strongly recommended. But hey, there ain't a front-of-house in town as prickly as your in-laws, right?
(OK, no more in-law jokes. We'll be updating this list periodically over the next couple of weeks, so if you'd like to see your downtown Charleston restaurant listed here, give us a shout.)
5Church: The former church on N. Market Street has a three-course holiday menu lined up for your consideration. Set menu is $50 adults/$20 kids under 12; 843-937-8666
Barbadoes Room: Lots options from morning 'til night at the Mills House Wyndham Grand. Breakfast buffet is $22; dinner buffet is $65 adults /$25 kids; set menu is $55/$20; 843-805-1054
Burwell’s Stone Fire Grill: First seating is at 2pm, last at 9:30pm at this modern Market Street steakhouse. Regular menu plus specials; 843-737-8700
Edmund’s Oast: Morrison Drive's award-winning brewpub is doing its first-ever Thanksgiving service with "non-traditional" specials. Special pay-as-you-go menu; 843-727-1145
Gabrielle Charleston: With entrees like double lamb chops, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, and garlic and thyme roasted grouper, this Hotel Bennett restaurant is taking things well beyond turkey (they have that too though.) Set menu $79-$99 depending on entree; 843-990-5460
Henrietta’s: Ground-floor at The Dewberry will be buzzing all Thanksgiving Day, thanks to the chic bistro's brunch and dinner service. Brunch pay-as-you-go; set menu dinner $65; buffet in the ballroom $85 adults/$45 kids; 843-872-9065
Le Farfalle: The Toscanos' spot on Beaufain is swapping its regular sides for candied yams, green beans, and the like. Yes, of course there's a turkey plate. Regular menu plus specials, pay-as-you-go; 843-872-9065
Mercantile & Mash: Indigo Road's "gourmet food emporium" will be slinging to-go meals to serve 6-8 people. $195 (before 11/4/19) or $210 (11/5-11/24-19); 843-793-2636
The Watch Rooftop & Spirits: The Restoration Hotel's swanky sky-high joint will have all the stand-bys, plus a sweet biscuit station. Set menu is $68 adults/$25 kids; 843-518-5115