The DIME is now open on Daniel Island

Last seen at One Broad, a downtown Charleston breakfast-leaning café that shut down last year in response to pandemic-related financial challenges, chef Kevin Getzewich is sticking with daytime service at The DIME.

The latest eating place from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, The Daniel Island Market & Eatery emphasizes coffee, tea and juice, plus pastries, sandwiches and dessert. The DIME also serves beer and wine. A press release announcing its arrival suggests the “vibrant outdoor patio (is) perfect for an afternoon snack and a glass of rosé.”

Getzewich, who started his Indigo Road career at The Macintosh, is also overseeing a grab-and-go menu.

Located at 30 River Landing Drive on Daniel Island, The DIME is open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, go to facebook.com/thedime.di.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

