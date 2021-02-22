The DIME is now open on Daniel Island

Last seen at
One Broad, a downtown Charleston breakfast-leaning café that shut down last year in response to pandemic-related financial challenges, chef Kevin Getzewich is sticking with daytime service at The DIME.
The latest eating place from
The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, The Daniel Island Market & Eatery emphasizes coffee, tea and juice, plus pastries, sandwiches and dessert. The DIME also serves beer and wine. A press release announcing its arrival suggests the “vibrant outdoor patio (is) perfect for an afternoon snack and a glass of rosé.”
Getzewich, who started his Indigo Road career at The Macintosh, is also overseeing a grab-and-go menu.
Located at 30 River Landing Drive on Daniel Island, The DIME is open daily from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, go to
facebook.com/thedime.di.
The now open cafe, The DIME, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Jessie Tillett (left) orders from barista Lyasia Harris at the now open café The DIME on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The now open café The DIME on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Lyasia Harris talks with a customer at the now open café The DIME on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Lyasia Harris makes a specialty coffee at the now open café The DIME on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A miniature development is seen including The DIME at the now open cafe, The Dime, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Charleston decorations are seen along the walls at the now open cafe, The DIME, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Shannon Elarton (left) and Danielle Swecksler have coffee at the now open café The DIME on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Lyasia Harris places muffins on display at the now open café The DIME on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Cookies and croissants are offered at the now open cafe, The DIME, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Lyasia Harris, left, and Hnter Gaffmey prepare drinks at the now open cafe, The DIME, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Flowers along with Springbok coffee is seen at the now open cafe, The DIME, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The now open cafe, The DIME, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 on Daniel Island. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
