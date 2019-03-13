Michael Tuohy, a pioneering food professional who last May joined The Dewberry with hopes of helping Henrietta’s surpass its hotel setting, has quit the downtown Charleston property.
According to a spokeswoman for The Dewberry, Tuohy has been replaced as director of food and beverage by Kate Killoran. “The Dewberry’s culinary program remains unchanged,” Maria Rajtik adds.
Tuohy is the second chef strongly associated with the local food movement to leave a downtown Charleston hotel this year. Former S.C. Chef Ambassador Forrest Parker recently resigned his executive chef position at The Vendue’s Revival, citing aggravations stemming from staff shortages. Like Tuohy, Parker gave up his job less than a year after his employer issued a glowing press release touting his culinary expertise.
Although he declined to elaborate on his departure, Tuohy says he hopes to stay in Charleston.
“Surveying the landscape for now,” he texts, closing his message with the hashtag “NextChapter!”
John Dewberry recruited Tuohy from California, where he oversaw the transformation of food service at the Sacramento Kings NBA arena. Under Tuohy’s leadership, the team started sourcing 90 percent of its ingredients from within 150 miles of Golden 1 Center. Prior to settling in Sacramento, he distinguished himself in Atlanta as one of the few high-end chefs buying directly from farmers and as a founder of Georgia Organics.
“He was very daring,” Tuohy’s Atlanta contemporary, Nathalie Dupree, recalled upon his relocation to Charleston. “He took over an inconsequential place and made that dining room sing.”
When Tuohy started work here, he told The Post and Courier, “I’d love to see Henrietta’s be a place for the locals to come to. We need to be on that list. It’s a beautiful, beautiful property, but it’s not on that list.”