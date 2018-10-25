Julie Biggs, chef at The Daily, developed a cauliflower English muffin mostly to humor owner Michael Shemtov, who was insistent on acknowledging the cafe’s keto-adherent clientele. But much to Biggs’ surprise, the item’s “been flying” since its recent debut.
“I thought Michael would let it die, but he didn’t,” Biggs says. “So I thought, ‘we’ll stick it on the menu, and when it doesn’t sell, we’ll take it off.’”
Keto dieters, who shun carbohydrates and chase protein, had other ideas. They were instantly infatuated with the $9 breakfast sandwich, which now has a certain future at The Daily.
Topped with romesco sauce, sauteed greens, a fried egg and olive relish, the sandwich is distantly related to keto-compliant pizza, which typically features a cauliflower crust. To achieve the sculpted shape she needed to mimic a muffin, Biggs bound the shredded vegetable with eggs and cheddar cheese.
Ketogenic meals tend to run long on avocado and oil, which are already fixtures at The Daily. But many of those existing dishes are tainted from a keto perspective by the addition of pork sausage or bacon. Those breakfast meats are sweetened with sugar or maple syrup, both of which are keto taboos, so Biggs cured a sugar-free Canadian bacon to finish the sandwich.
Foremost, Biggs says, “I wanted to make something that tastes really good,” dietary considerations aside.
That said, the keto cauliflower is gluten-free.