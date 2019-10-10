When GPS became so reliable that New York City stopped asking prospective cab drivers about landmarks, alternate routes and one-way streets, there was much hand-wringing on the part of passengers, who worried they were about to be at the mercy of nitwits.

“If I got into a cab and the driver didn’t know where Penn Station was, that’d be ridiculous,” a lifelong New Yorker said after the city in 2015 revised its cabbie exam. “I mean, would you hire a chef who never fried an egg?”

But just because taxi and ride-share drivers in the U.S. no longer have to bone up on geography (drivers in London are still subject to The Knowledge, considered one of the hardest tests in the world) doesn’t mean they’re not founts of esoterica. An Uber driver recently directed me to the finest olive oil sold in Charleston County.

“The Uber driver knows,” Benjamin Boisson of Café Paname told me when I followed his tip to Isle of Palms. Boisson’s two-year-old coffee shop is the sole local source of Sparta Kefalas organic extra-virgin olive oil. “I mean, it’s great.”

Messages sent to an email address on the back of the bottle I purchased weren’t returned, but the producer’s website credits “the fertile land of Laconia” for creating a “flavor and odor” synonymous with the Mediterranean diet. My Uber driver described it as second only to the oil from an orchard he owns in his native Greece.

“We cook with it,” says Boisson, who was introduced to the oil by his wine distributor. While the French-born Boisson has more extensive experience with coffee and bicycles, he’s a stickler for quality in all aspects of his operation.

Boisson says he sells about 30 bottles a month, mostly to Paname regulars who may have first encountered the oil on a salad at the café. It’s also suitable for glugging (the Uber driver’s favorite trick for staying healthy) and serving over pasta or alongside good bread. The exceptional oil tastes lively and green, and has an appealing peppery finish.

At one point, Sparta Kefalas was available through Amazon. But the online retailer now lists it as out of stock, no doubt to the disappointment of an online reviewer who raved about “the wonderful light flavor it adds to my Italian cutlets!”

Café Paname, 1202 Palm Blvd., Suite A, charges $10 for a 750-milliliter bottle of Sparta Kefalas.