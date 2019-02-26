The chef who spent nearly two years running the a la carte menu portion of the McCrady’s duplex in downtown Charleston will produce tasting menus exclusively at the restaurant set to take the place of Cannon Green.
Easton Porter Group this week announced Wild Common will feature a seasonal four-course tasting menu created by Orlando Pagan, formerly of McCrady’s Tavern, in conjunction with Easton Porter’s culinary director, Vinson Petrillo. In his role as Zero George’s executive chef, Petrillo has earned acclaim for a $135 tasting menu which calls upon local ingredients and molecular gastronomy tricks.
At Wild Common, the $65 opening menu will feature dishes such as scallops with pickled strawberries, coconut and chickweed; foie gras cappelletti with pastrami spice and chawanmushi with preserved sea vegetables. For each course, diners will have their pick of two choices.
Cannon Green, which opened in 2014 at 103 Spring Street, shuttered last August. The venue, which notoriously struggled to balance its obligations to restaurant guests and private event clients, received a pair of lackluster reviews from The Post and Courier and Charleston City Paper just prior to its closing.
In the reconceived space, larger groups will be able to book a courtyard-adjacent chef’s table which accommodates up to 18 guests; smaller parties will be seated in the dining room or at a newly-created chef’s counter abutting the open kitchen.
Prior to joining McCrady’s Tavern, the casual counterpart to the tasting menu service at McCrady’s, Pagan was chef at The Village Pub in San Francisco.
Wild Common is scheduled to open in March. For more information, visit wildcommoncharleston.com.