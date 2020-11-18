Tacos de birria trend shows no sign of cooling as fall weather arrives in Charleston area

When I was a kid, one of the standard dishes in my family’s menu rotation was a dish by the unspectacular and nonspecific name of “meat and string beans.” I’m sure it sounded better in the original Ladino.

But meat-and-string beans was a handy moniker, because it covered whatever cut was cheapest. So long as it was cooked down with green beans and canned tomatoes, it counted as the dish in question.

Birria, the popular Mexican stew, has a similar story. It can be made with goat, lamb or beef, and its preparation methods vary not just from state to state, but from household to household. Cooks have divergent opinions on how many chiles belong in the broth, and whether the meat should be soaked in vinegar before simmering to a point well past fork tender.

To the trend-attuned, though, birria means only one thing: Quesabirria, or birria de res (that’s the birria made with beef) tucked into tortillas soaked in the traditional fiery red consommé, and griddled with gobs of shredded Mexican mozzarella until the cheese crisps. It’s typically served with lime wedges and a big cup of the beef broth for dipping or sipping, along with typical taco accoutrements such as onions, radishes and hot sauce.

Developed in Tijuana, quesabirria was an established Instagram star on the west coast by early 2019. Within months, respected website L.A. Taco declared Los Angeles had achieved “peak birria.”

But soupy, oozy, crunchy quesabirria, also known as quesataco or tacos de birria, weren’t available from licensed vendors in the Charleston area until the pandemic hit.

“It’s what made me really popular,” said JR Villasenor, owner of El Kiosko Mexican Cuisine, a food truck that the Ashley Ridge High School graduate launched after his head chef job at a restaurant was imperiled by pandemic-related budget cuts.

According to Villasenor, El Kiosko was struggling until he decided to replicate the tacos he’d seen in videos shot in California. Almost immediately, he said, his truck started picking up 100 new social media followers each day, undamming a steady flow of customer traffic.

“COVID was kind of good for me,” said Villasenor, who hopes to parlay his status as the resident dean of quesabirria into a permanent location.

El Kiosko is no longer the only tacos de birria source in town: El Pincho Taco in downtown Charleston serves quesabirria on Mondays, and Senor Tequila recently added its version of the dish to its regular menu.

There are also multiple sources of homestyle birria, served with tortillas and a spoon, and favored by hungry eaters who the previous night would have been classified as heavy drinkers. “It’s kind of greasy, right?” a server at Tiki Taco on College Park Road said recently as she cleared away an unfinished bowlful. (Tiki Taco last month rolled out tacos de birria at all three locations.)

Among the best local examples of the traditional dish is the birria at La Cocina de Lucy, in which the shredded beef shares space with hominy. Hominy also figures into Micho’s brand new birria, centered on lamb shoulder slow cooked in a four-chile adobo.

“It’s been amazing to watch the trend of birria develop over the last several months, but we think ours is remarkable,” owner David Schuttenberg said.

Scott Carpenter, Charleston Community Manager for Yelp, believes what distinguishes the trend is the amount of flavor associated with it. Carpenter recently organized a virtual get-together for Yelpers featuring a tacos de birria demo coordinated by Villasenor, and he’s started keeping an online list of where birria is served in the Charleston area.

“It plays very well on a short video,” he allows. “When you’re dunking them, the boomerang videos looks really great and very ‘gram worthy. But it’s delicious: It’s dripping and cheesy and gooey. I’m totally hooked now and crave them all the time.”

Carpenter doesn’t recall ever saying the same about rainbow bagels.