Super patrons with standing dates at Charleston restaurants set bar for industry support

Like many Charlestonians craving restaurant-level cooking during lockdown, Nelson Billington in late March ordered a takeaway pasta meal from Babas on Cannon.

The next night, he ordered another.

Then he did it again the following night.

By the time that Babas retired its supper program, a few weeks after South Carolina restaurants were allowed to reopen for on-site dining, Billington had gotten dinner from Babas more than 60 nights in a row.

“If I look back in 30 years and say, ‘What was my experience like during COVID?’, that was my defining experience: To walk to Babas; pick up food, and briefly reflect with the team on the day’s events,” Billington says. “When that ended, it was strange for a few days.”

In recognition of how profoundly independent restaurants have suffered during the pandemic, holiday gift guides this year are thick with mugs; masks; jarred chili crisp; baby onesies; beer koozies and ballcaps produced by locally owned restaurants: Small business owners would no doubt encourage food lovers to buy rapaciously from those lists.

But when it comes to support that can keep a restaurant afloat, nothing is more valuable than consistent patronage. Billington is one of many Charleston area diners purposefully exercising the power of repeat visits on behalf of favorite places straining to survive.

James Islander Thomas Heath back in April tried to formalize these relationships through his “Adopt a Local Restaurant” campaign, which asked community members to spend money at a chosen Charleston area restaurant, brewery, distillery or wine distributor at least once a week. Fellow brand strategist Whitney McDuff signed on to back The Taco Spot, which is located near her office:

“Even if it was just going to pick up a small lunch three days a week, I wanted to do whatever I could to help,” says McDuff, who has now sampled every item on the West Ashley restaurant’s lengthy menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and burgers.

Yet most super patrons aren’t affiliated with any kind of program. Instead, they just feel compelled to demonstrate their faith in certain restaurants, or more accurately, the people who run them.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Without exception, diners going out of their way to boost one restaurant say they’re taking care of the people who’ve taken care of them.

“The challenge here with so many restaurants is they’re geared for someone who’s coming to town and wants a big indulgent southern meal,” says Billington, who ordered lunch from Xiao Bao Biscuit every day after it reopened until his schedule changed in August.

“People who remember your name: You don’t find that everywhere,” he continues.

As Babas on Cannon posted to Instagram on Mar. 25, “It is powerful to realize more and more each day that a business is made up of the people, not the space or décor or offerings.”

Still, Billington isn’t ready to dismiss the offerings as irrelevant. He focused his support efforts on Babas and Xiao Bao Biscuit in part because their dishes are relatively affordable; filing and made with local ingredients.

At Maison, Kathy Smith says, “The food and the service has always been wonderful, and now it’s like super-duper.” Smith and her husband, Eben, eat dinner at the upper King Street restaurant every Thursday at 5 p.m.

“It’s not really when I want to eat dinner, but I’m taking one for the team,” says Smith, who’s known chef-owner Vandy Vanderwerker since he was a kid in Virginia. “We want to make sure that Vandy and (partner) Will (Love) pull through. The problem is his food does not translate to takeout: Fine dining just doesn’t.”

Since the Smiths arrive so early, Vanderwerker usually visits with them after he prepares their food, and servers stop by their table along the restaurant’s far east wall to chat. One of them recently rushed over to apologetically explain they could no longer source the Chablis that the Smiths drink each week with dinner: She presented three glasses of possible alternatives.

“On a very subliminal level, part of the dining out experience is that group thing with the ambient noise and the clinking glasses,” Smith says. “It’s been different, but in a fun way. We walk in and we’re like ‘How was your week?’”

Then around 6:30 p.m., when the restaurant starts to fill up, they leave: They always take their madeleines in a to-go box.