The first duck sandwich in fast-food history is about to land on Summerville.
Arby’s on Saturday will introduce its Seared Duck Breast Sandwich in just 16 stores across the country, including the Summerville location at 329 N. Main St. Along with places such as Pearland, Texas, Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Kalispell, Montana, the town was selected because it’s on a bird migration flight path.
“Based on our research, there’s a lot of great duck hunting in the greater Charleston area, but especially Summerville,” Arby’s spokesman Chris Potter says. “There’s probably a good amount of duck hunters that actually live there.”
Arby’s has previously catered to game fans with a venison sandwich, but its marinated deer steak was briefly sold nationwide. By contrast, its sous-vide duck breast smeared with smoked cherry sauce will be available in very limited quantity at the chosen stores.
Tens of thousands of Facebook users earlier this month gave Arby’s a thumbs-up for hinting it intended to put duck on a bun. But at this point, Potter says, only company insiders have sampled the $6.99 sandwich.
“I’ve had it, and I’ve only had duck in high-end restaurants, and it was really good,” Potter says. “I’m not going to say surprisingly good, but it was really good.”
The first 10 customers who on Saturday order a duck sandwich at the lucky Summerville store will receive an Arby’s camouflage hat.