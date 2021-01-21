Summerville chef campaigns to become first woman ever to lead American Culinary Federation

The anniversary cake created for the American Culinary Federation’s 90th annual meeting was stunning in every way: With nine edible tiers, it stood taller than the average convention attendee. It was detailed with silkscreened pictures of past meeting sites and names of each of the professional group’s 170 chapters.

But Kimberly Brock Brown was most interested in the tier labeled “Past National Presidents,” featuring trading card-style likenesses of the chefs who’ve led the organization since its founding by the top European toques in New York City.

There wasn’t a woman or Black person among them.

“Now I knew that, but you look at it and it’s in your face,” Brown recalls of the moment that crystallized her determination to diversify the group’s leadership.

Brown, a Summerville pastry chef, is now running for the role of ACF board president. Her campaign slogan is ‘Race to the Cake.’

“I’m such an introvert, but I’ve got to get out there,” says Brown, who’s using social media to encourage more of ACF’s 14,000 members to vote in the upcoming election. “If you see something, do something.”

Although Brown admits she’s not a fiend for prestige, much less unpaid work, ACF rules stipulate that only members who have served on the organization’s executive board are eligible for its presidency. According to Brown, the men who have long run the organization strategize around that qualification: “Guys plot and plan that career move, checking off the criteria to be met.”

Yet Brown wasn’t aware of it in 2017 when she won a board seat, becoming the first Black woman ever to serve on the ACF board.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“My objective was never to be national president,” she says of her first campaign. “I was just tired of seeing the white guys doing it, and it wasn’t just me who was sick and tired of it.”

And now that she’s the only person other than white guys who’s eligible for the presidency, she feels compelled to challenge ACF secretary Mark G. Wright for the role, even though ACF elections are typically uncontested.

“If I wasn’t running, I would probably vote for Mark,” Brown says of the Buffalo, N.Y. culinary school instructor. “But I am a firm believer that representation matters."

For instance, when Brown judged a certification exam for employees of a cruise line, she ran into a young woman who hadn’t sat for the test. When Brown asked the working chef why she hadn’t registered, the woman said she didn’t feel like her boss expected her to compete at that level.

She told Brown that she had “never seen a female with patches on her jacket.”

While Brown suspects her presence alone helps women and people of color feel like they belong in the organization, which she joined in 1981, she’s also a proponent of formal mentoring. Part of her campaign platform involves requiring every executive board member to mentor a chef just out of culinary school.

Another plank of her platform concerns pastry. Even though ACF members are capable of creating the kind of towering cakes that inspired Brown’s run, no pastry chef has ever advanced to the presidential role: Brown says the group’s pastry programs have lagged as a result.

ACF will hold its board elections this spring. The organization did not return a message seeking comment.