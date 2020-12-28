Storey Farms Table is now open on Johns Island

Should you need something trivial to debate at virtual parties this holiday season, you can always rile up grammarians by mentioning farmers markets.
Does the expression
need an apostrophe? According to the AP Stylebook, there’s no call for additional punctuation because it’s a descriptive phrase: It is a market of farmers.
A farmer’s market, by contrast, is what Jeremy Storey has opened on Johns Island more than a year after he hoped to debut a retail outlet for his chicken and pork products. In addition to eggs, sausage, chicken liver and other Storey Farms goods,
The Table at Storey Farms carries artisan foods from other local makers and growers.
We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today!
The Table at Storey Farms is also selling prepared lunch items, such as sandwiches.
Located at 4104 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, The Table at Storey Farms is open Friday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. For more information, call 843-243-4040 or visit
facebook.com/storeyfarms.
Close
A variety of produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Bushels of mountain apples for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of meats, produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Pram Sembiring fills produce for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Bacon made by Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Fresh eggs for sale that are hatched on the property at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Storey Farms is now open Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of meats, produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Storey Farms sells pork and chicken made from locally raised livestock Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Bushels of mountain apples for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of meats, produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Pram Sembiring fills produce for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Bacon made by Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Fresh eggs for sale that are hatched on the property at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Storey Farms is now open Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of meats, produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Storey Farms sells pork and chicken made from locally raised livestock Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
A variety of produce, juices, jams, and gifts are for sale at Storey Farms Thursday December 10, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Reach
Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.