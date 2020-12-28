Storey Farms Table is now open on Johns Island

Should you need something trivial to debate at virtual parties this holiday season, you can always rile up grammarians by mentioning farmers markets.

Does the expression need an apostrophe? According to the AP Stylebook, there’s no call for additional punctuation because it’s a descriptive phrase: It is a market of farmers.

A farmer’s market, by contrast, is what Jeremy Storey has opened on Johns Island more than a year after he hoped to debut a retail outlet for his chicken and pork products. In addition to eggs, sausage, chicken liver and other Storey Farms goods, The Table at Storey Farms carries artisan foods from other local makers and growers.

The Table at Storey Farms is also selling prepared lunch items, such as sandwiches.

Located at 4104 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, The Table at Storey Farms is open Friday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. For more information, call 843-243-4040 or visit facebook.com/storeyfarms.