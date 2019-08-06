The second location of The Longboard, slated to open next year on Sullivan’s Island, will take its inspiration from a different stretch of beach than the original restaurant.
Clint Gaskins and Tyler Beckstead in 2014 designed The Longboard on St. John to reflect its Caribbean surroundings, which call for tropical fruit and woven bamboo. By contrast, Gaskins says, The Longboard in the Lowcountry will take advantage of coastal South Carolina ingredients and materials.
“Obviously, we’re not going to be able to sell conch and octopus at the rate we do on the island,” Gaskins says.
Instead, the pair is planning on ceviche, poke and sushi wraps made from the area’s “fresh and obscure seafood.” Additionally, Beckstead says the drinks menu will incorporate homemade shrubs and liqueurs.
“It’s not just going to be a rum bar,” he says. “It will (have) healthier craft options with fresh juices.”
But patrons in search of their morning orange juice will have to look elsewhere, since The Longboard won’t keep breakfast hours. Its predecessor at the 2213 Middle St. address, The 450 Pizza Joint, endeared itself to local residents by offering breakfast items, as well as unfussy pies. The pizzeria closed in July; its owners didn’t return messages seeking comment.
Gaskins says The Longboard is aiming to eventually add weekend brunch service.
Both Gaskins and Beckstead grew up in the Charleston area: Gaskins went to elementary school on Sullivan’s Island, and worked his first restaurant job at Atlanticville, also on Middle Street. He now lives in Mt. Pleasant and runs a beverage catering company.
Although The Longboard hasn’t yet established its own website, more information about The Longboard in the U.S. Virgin Islands is available at thelongboardstjohn.com. The St. John restaurant will continue to operate as usual following the launch of the South Carolina location.